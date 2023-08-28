Shapps gives sign off to Neo Energy’s Affleck redevelopment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shapps gives sign off to Neo Energy’s Affleck redevelopment

By Hamish Penman
28/08/2023, 2:20 pm Updated: 28/08/2023, 2:27 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Shutterstock / Frode KoppangIn a letter to the regulator, Grant Shapps said Neo Energy’s Affleck project is “not likely to have a significant effect on the environment”.
Oil platform in the North Sea during sunset

The UK’s energy secretary has given the green light to proposals to redevelop an oil and gas field 178 miles south-east of Aberdeen.

In a letter to the regulator, Grant Shapps said Neo Energy’s Affleck project is “not likely to have a significant effect on the environment”.

Accordingly he has given permission to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) to rubber stamp the scheme – that is expected to follow in due course.

Private-equity backed Neo lodged an environmental statement for its plans to reconnect wells at Affleck last year, having acquired 100% ownership of the field in 2021.

It is proposing that the A1 and A2 – previously operated by the Janice platform and decommissioned in 2016 – be overhauled and hooked into the existing Affleck manifold.

From there oil and gas would be transported to Harbour Energy’s Judy installation, via the Talbot field.

© Supplied by NEO
The Affleck oilfield.

Previous timelines had first oil targeted for 2024, with production tipped to peak at 5,218 barrels of oil in 2025.

Affleck is expected to begin production with 751 barrels of oil per day and 65 thousand cubic metres per day (mm3/d).

The field lies in waters approximately 229.7 feet deep and is around 3 miles from the UK/Norway median line.

Affleck facts and figures

Beginning operation in the middle of 2009, Affleck produced 4.3 million barrels before its eventual decommissioning.

Since their decommissioning in 2016, the two wells that will form the backbone of the field redevelopment have remained untouched.

In October 2018 the previous operator of Affleck, TotalEnergies carried out a screening study to assess the options available for the redevelopment of the field.

The main conclusion was that the asset could provide a valuable opportunity worthy of further analysis, and a select stage study was conducted in September 2019.

Judy was picked as the preferred tie back option for the redevelopment in November 2021.

Following this, a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) study was kicked off to refine the technical work to allow Neo to make a final call on investment.

