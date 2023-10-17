Shell CEO reassures staff he believes in climate action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Shell CEO reassures staff he believes in climate action

By Bloomberg
17/10/2023, 2:08 pm
© BloombergShell climate action
Shell CEO Wael Sawan speaking at ADIPEC on Mon, Oct 2.

Shell Plc (LON: SHEL) chief executive officer Wael Sawan told the company’s staff that he “believes in urgent climate action,” despite shifting focus toward its core oil and gas businesses.

The challenge in the transition to cleaner energy sources is affordability, Sawan said in an internal townhall meeting on Tuesday, according to people who attended.

Under Sawan, who took the top job in January, Shell is refocusing on its core oil and gas business in an effort to improve returns to investors.

Shell confirmed that Sawan spoke in a company townhall today.

He told staff that the company’s strategy hadn’t changed, but that the way it is delivered has.

The shift toward fossil fuels is causing anxiety among some Shell employees in the clean-energy division, but has been welcomed by many investors. The company’s shares hit a record high on Monday.

“This is the shareholders’ money,” Sawan said in the townhall.

“We need to earn the right to spend this.”

Shell encouraged employees to share questions and comments on an internal forum ahead of the gathering.

Shell shares hit record high

Shares of the company rose as high as 2,758 pence in London on Monday, marking a threefold increase from the pandemic-era low of 878.3 pence three years ago.

The rally in Shell shares has been driven by higher commodity prices, particularly for natural gas in Europe, “and the strategic changes announced by the new CEO in June, which is likely drawing in more investors,” said Morningstar analyst Allen Good.

However, Good points to “currency issues” as also being part of Shell’s rise. “US dollar-based shares remain below their highs, so part of the move is lower pound and euro.”

