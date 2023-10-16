Shell hits record high on rising energy prices, strong oil focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Shell hits record high on rising energy prices, strong oil focus

By Bloomberg
16/10/2023, 11:11 am Updated: 16/10/2023, 11:33 am
© Bloombergshell renewables
A logo at the Shell Plc booth on day two of the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.

Shell shares hit a record high as rising energy prices and the new CEO’s stronger focus on the core oil and gas business attracted investors.

Shares of the company (LON:SHEL) rose as high as 2,758 pence in London on Monday, marking a threefold increase from the pandemic-era low of 878.3 pence three years ago.

The price recovery follows a series of strategic pivots by Shell under different leaders. As oil and gas prices collapsed during the lockdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic, then-Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden slashed the company’s dividend by two thirds, accelerated its shift to cleaner forms of energy and pledged to hit net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

His successor in the top job, Wael Sawan, has maintained the mid-century carbon target but is directing a greater proportion of the company’s investment into oil and gas.

He is seeking to win over investors with higher returns stemming from a “ruthless” focus on performance and financial discipline.

The rally in Shell shares has been driven by higher commodity prices, particularly for natural gas in Europe, “and the strategic changes announced by the new CEO in June, which is likely drawing in more investors,” said Morningstar analyst Allen Good.

However, Good points to “currency issues” as also being part of Shell’s rise. “US dollar-based shares remain below their highs, so part of the move is lower pound and euro.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts