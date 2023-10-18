Rosebank a “difficult decision” for Equinor CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Rosebank a “difficult decision” for Equinor CEO

“I believe developing Rosebank will be needed, as oil and gas will be needed in the energy transition. Our strategy is to develop oil and gas, renewables and low carbon solutions.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/10/2023, 3:08 pm
© Supplied by Fossil Free London.Protests by Fossil Free London against the Rosebank field approval.
Protests by Fossil Free London against the Rosebank field approval.

Opting to go ahead with Rosebank was a “difficult decision”, Equinor CEO Anders Opedal has said, while defending the role of oil and gas as part of the energy mix.

Opedal was speaking at the Energy Intelligence Forum, against a backdrop of protests taking aim at the Rosebank project.

“I spent a lot of time thinking about it but, in the end, it is the right decision,” Opedal said.

The Equinor CEO said it was important that demonstrators could voice their opposition to such projects.

“In the energy transition there’s no easy answers. Everything is a dilemma. Personally, I believe in a balanced energy transition,” he said. “I believe developing Rosebank will be needed, as oil and gas will be needed in the energy transition. Our strategy is to develop oil and gas, renewables and low carbon solutions.”

Equinor recently started up the Dogger Bank offshore wind project, earlier this month.

One point of difference the company aims to deliver on Rosebank is on its low-carbon emissions per barrel.

Equinor has said oil produced from Rosebank will have around 12 kg of emissions per barrel, dropping to 3 kg when it brings in electrification for the facility.

The company has been working on electrification in Norway for years, Opedal said.

“Together with our suppliers we have been working hard to reduce costs from shore,” he continued. As a result, average CO2 emissions from the Equinor portfolio is below 7 kg per barrel.

“Developing new oilfields today requires us to think very hard about how to produce that new oil and gas with as low emissions as possible. That is why at Rosebank we will use all the technology so that every new field will have as low emissions as possible.”

