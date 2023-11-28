EnQuest hires rig to return Kraken oilfield to drilling in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

EnQuest hires rig to return Kraken oilfield to drilling in 2025

Magnus has overtaken Kraken as UK-focused EnQuest’s top producer following an outage this year.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
28/11/2023, 8:01 am Updated: 28/11/2023, 8:15 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by EnQuestEnQuest Kraken
The Armada Kraken FPSO.

EnQuest (LON: ENQ) has hired a Dolphin Drilling rig for new wells at the Kraken oilfield after production issues this year.

Kraken was the largest producer in the London-listed firm’s arsenal last year, but an “anomalous failure” brought it offline for parts of 2023.

It has since resumed production, and will return to drilling in 2025 after EnQuest hired the Borgland Dolphin rig for two new wells.

Dolphin said the hire is for 137 days plus mobilisation, as well as “significant” optional extensions to be confirmed within 90 days.

The Kraken FPSO in the northern North Sea was struck with the transformer unit issues during H1, which took the Kraken offline.

It returned to service in August after upgrades were made, and enjoyed 100% efficiency in September and October.

However the episode dented production at Kraken, with its average down to 13,471 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for the year to October 31, compared to 18,591 boepd in the same period during 2022.

It means the Magnus oilfield has become EnQuest’s top producer at 15,645 boepd, up 36% from 11,493 boepd in 2022 after a quicker-than-expected shutdown period and successful well campaigns.

The “North West Magnus” injector well was completed in May and the B6 infill well finished up in early August.

EnQuest said drilling activities continue at the field, with a sidetrack well to be completed in December followed by a well perforation scope.

Elsewhere the first of a four well campaign at CNOOC’s Golden Eagle asset, which EnQuest is partnered in, is expected to be brought online in late December with the rest by mid-2024.

EnQuest kraken © EnQuest
EnQuest CEO Amjad Bseisu

Overall daily production for EnQuest has averaged 43,872 boepd, down from 46,593 boepd. The 2023 average is expected to be around the mid-point of existing guidance range of 42,000 boepd to 46,000 boepd.

Operating expenditure is expected to be $400m for the year, down $25m from original guidance primarily due to lower-than-budgeted chemical and diesel costs.

Meanwhile the firm continues to complete P&A of an “enhanced” plan of 25 wells across the Heather and Thistle fields in the Northern North Sea.

Delivery of that “would exceed the record for the most prolific multi-asset P&A campaign in the northern North Sea, set by EnQuest at 24 wells in 2022” the company said.

Looking ahead, CEO Amjad Bseisu said: “Building on this excellent operational performance and by remaining disciplined in our investment decisions, we are on track to deliver on our 2023 targets.

“We are encouraged by government announcements relating to the fiscal regime governing the UK’s oil and gas sector as we remain engaged in efforts to encourage legislation which supports investment in the UK’s delivery of energy security, decarbonisation and energy transition.

“Looking ahead towards 2024, we remain focused on utilisation of our differentiated tax advantage as we look to unlock organic and inorganic opportunities to grow the business and create a pathway to deliver returns to shareholders.”

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts