COSL rig heads for UK to kick off Serica Energy campaign

The COSL Innovator semisubmersible oil rig is heading to the UK for a multi-well drilling campaign with Serica Energy (AIM: SQZ).

Serica has hired the rig to drill four production wells in its Triton Area, with the first being a sidetrack of an existing well at the Bittern field.

That has a 90-day completion period, followed by the GE-05 well on the Gannet E project, the EC well at Guillemot North-West and the EV-02 well for the second phase of the Evelyn field development.

Belinda discovery

Serica Energy has also exercised an option to drill a fifth well as part of the campaign, which it said in December may be a development well on the Belinda discovery.

A field development plan was submitted in September and a final investment decision has been assumed for the first half of this year.

Holding P50 reserves of about four million barrels of oil and five billion cubic feet of gas, Belinda would be developed as a tie-back to the Triton FPSO.

It was discovered in 1990 by Shell.

Petrofac operates the Triton area on behalf of Serica.

COSL Innovator heads for Serica project

The rig moves comes as the COSL Pioneer has been in Norway since early February undertaking a special survey.

Once done with Serica, it is expected to head back to the Norwegian sector in Q2 2025 where it will work for Equinor under a contract for two years, with further extension options available.