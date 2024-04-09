COSL rig heads for UK to kick off Serica Energy campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

COSL rig heads for UK to kick off Serica Energy campaign

Move could see development of Belinda discovery in UK .
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
09/04/2024, 10:42 am Updated: 09/04/2024, 10:42 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
serica energy
The COSL Innovator.

The COSL Innovator semisubmersible oil rig is heading to the UK for a multi-well drilling campaign with Serica Energy (AIM: SQZ).

Serica has hired the rig to drill four production wells in its Triton Area, with the first being a sidetrack of an existing well at the Bittern field.

That has a 90-day completion period, followed by the GE-05 well on the Gannet E project, the EC well at Guillemot North-West and the EV-02 well for the second phase of the Evelyn field development.

Belinda discovery

Serica Energy has also exercised an option to drill a fifth well as part of the campaign, which it said in December may be a development well on the Belinda discovery.

A field development plan was submitted in September and a final investment decision has been assumed for the first half of this year.

Holding P50 reserves of about four million barrels of oil and five billion cubic feet of gas, Belinda would  be developed as a tie-back to the Triton FPSO.

It was discovered in 1990 by Shell.

Petrofac operates the Triton area on behalf of Serica.

COSL Innovator heads for Serica project

The rig moves comes as the COSL Pioneer has been in Norway since early February undertaking a special survey.

Once done with Serica, it is expected to head back to the Norwegian sector in Q2 2025 where it will work for Equinor under a contract for two years, with further extension options available.

