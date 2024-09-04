Hartshead Resources moves closer to field development plan for Anning and Somerville

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Hartshead Resources moves closer to field development plan for Anning and Somerville

Australian operator Hatshead Resources is moving closer to a field development plan for its Anning and Somerville development
By Mathew Perry
04/09/2024, 3:47 pm
© Supplied by Perencowindfall tax job cuts
The Leman gas field in the Southern North Sea is planned to form part of the Anning and Somerville development

North Sea operator Hartshead Resources (ASX:HRR) has provided an update on its Anning and Somerville gas project as it moves closer to a field development plan.

The Australian firm said it has largely completed interpreting reprocessed seismic data for the fields with “very positive results”.

Hartshead said the revised interpretation for Anning and Somerville confirms previous work which indicated a small increase in gas reserve estimates at the P2607 licence.

The company has used the improved seismic data to “enhance the subsurface model” for the fields, which allows for building a single model covering both.

The new model will facilitate detailed responses to questions posed by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator as part of the approval process, Hartshead said.

Reabold shareholder
Oil rig with the sun setting in the North Sea.

It will also allow Hartshead to optimise well trajectories, “ensuring maximum gas recovery from the most cost effective drilling operations”.

Hartshead chief executive Chris Lewis also pointed to continued “strong gas demand” in Europe as evidence of the need for projects like Anning and Somerville.

“The recent sub-surface work undertaken by the team serves to increase our confidence in the volumes of gas remaining to be recovered at Anning and Somerville, as well as assisting with future detailed well planning to maximise recovery and minimise risk,” Lewis said.

“All of this work ensures that the field development execution will be successful in delivering gas to the UK grid.

“We see strong gas prices in Europe leading out of summer, demonstrating the continued robustness of the European gas market which unpins future gas prices in the UK.”

Hartshead and Viaro Energy

Recent moves by Viaro Energy to acquire Shell and Exxon Mobil assets in the Southern North Sea (SNS) could also benefit the Anning and Somerville project, Hartshead said.

Viaro bought a majority stake in a series of North Sea fields covered by the P2607 licence from Hartshead last year in a £105 million deal.

The deal include Anning and Somerville, as well as the Hodgkin and Lovelace plays.

The two operators also agreed an A$800m (£410m) ‘financing backstop‘ for the project earlier this year.

Following the deal with Shell and Exxon, Viaro will now take on the Leman and Corvette fields and offshore infrastructure, which Hartshead has identified as a possible offtake route for its Phase 1 development.

Hartshead North Sea © Supplied by Hartshead
Hartshead License P2607 with proposed tie back route via Shell infrastructure.

The operational update from Hartshead comes shortly after the firm said it is continuing discussions on project finance for Anning and Somerville despite ongoing fiscal uncertainty surrounding the windfall tax.

The Perth-based firm said earlier this year it was forced to make job cuts on the project after Labour announced its intention to increase the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) and remove investment allowances.

Hartshead said it is “awaiting further clarity” on the EPL changes before deciding on a course of action for the 10 blocks it received in the 33rd licensing round this year.

