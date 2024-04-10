‘We’ve had to let so many people from the project go’: North Sea firm making windfall tax job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘We’ve had to let so many people from the project go’: North Sea firm making windfall tax job cuts

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
10/04/2024, 7:07 am Updated: 10/04/2024, 7:28 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Perencowindfall tax job cuts
The Leman gas field in the Southern North Sea, which could form part of the Anning and Somerville gas field development.

A North Sea player has unveiled a raft of job cuts due to fiscal uncertainty in the UK over the windfall tax.

Hartshead Resources (ASX: HHR), which is developing the Anning and Sommerville gas hub in the Southern North Sea, said it has had to make a “material cut in head count” in order to maintain a strong cash position “during this period of delay and uncertainty”.

Last month, the firm specifically cited policies from the Labour party for throwing the development into uncertainty, as the party plans to hike and extend the tax and slash investment allowances.

CEO Chris Lewis said: “While it is regrettable that we have had to let so many from the project team go, we recognise the importance of preserving our cash position as much as possible until we have the clarity on policy to enable the project to once again move forward.”

Hartshead has been asked to confirm the exact number of job cuts it has made over the North Sea windfall tax.

Windfall tax job cuts

The Australia-listed company has been developing licence P2607 which contains the Anning and Somerville fields, as well as the Hodgkin and Lovelace plays.

Hartshead believes the permit to hold 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas, equivalent to around 52 million barrels of oil.

Last year the company farmed out 60% and operatorship of the licence to Viaro Energy (parent of RockRose Energy) in a deal worth £105m.

It went on, in January, to announce a £415m “funding backstop” for the project, but an announcement last month sent alarm bells ringing.

As the opposition Labour party leads polls going into the general election, Hartshead said its plan to hike the tax and cut investment allowances had thrown the project into uncertainty.

At the time, Mr Lewis said: “The danger is that these proposals will cause a flight of capital to other jurisdictions, decimate the skills and supply chain required for the UK to lead the energy transition.”

Now, Hartshead said “the situation still remains unclear” and it is working to find means of project finance to reduce the funding requirement needed by Hartshead for the project.

However the company has pointed to a recent positive sign in strengthened gas prices, and said it remains committed to developing the project.

Mr Lewis added: “The Joint Venture continue to work to move our gas development project forward, looking at innovative funding arrangements to potentially reduce up front CAPEX. Discussions with policy makers and other stakeholders have been encouraging and I anticipate that a pragmatic solution exists to enable the continuation of the oil and gas industry in the UK.

“I would like to thank RockRose for their continued support in the JV and collaboration on moving the project forward.”

