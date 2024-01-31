Hartshead Resources agrees ‘financing backstop’ for Anning and Somerville gas field developments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Hartshead Resources agrees ‘financing backstop’ for Anning and Somerville gas field developments

By Mathew Perry
31/01/2024, 10:53 am
© Supplied by Pereco
The Leman gas field in the Southern North Sea, which could form part of the Anning and Somerville gas field development.

Hartshead Resources (ASX:HHR) has announced a deal for a ‘financing backstop’ worth A$800 million (£415m) to progress the first phase of the Anning and Somerville developments in the North Sea

Hartshead appointed financial advisers last year as it sought to raise funds for its flagship Anning and Somerville project, which covers the UK Southern Gas Basin License P2607.

The licence, which also covers the Hodgkin and Lovelace plays, holds an estimated total 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas, equivalent to around 52 million barrels of oil.

In its quarterly report, the Australian firm said it had agreed amendments to its farm-out and joint operator agreements with Viaro Energy subsidiary RockRose Energy.

The agreement provides Hartshead with an option to divest an additional 20% equity interest in its , in return for an uncapped free carry of 100% of gross costs for the first phase of the project development.

Hartshead agrees ‘financing backstop’

Hartshead said it can exercise the ‘financing backstop’ after taking a final investment decision (FID) and upon full expenditure of the current RockRose carry for phase one project development costs.

The Western Australia-based firm said it maintains, at its sole discretion, the ability to not proceed with the financing backstop and to source alternative financing to maintain its current 40% interest.

Hartshead North Sea © Supplied by Hartshead
Hartshead License P2607 with proposed tie back route via Shell infrastructure.

Hartshead will make its decision once the existing carry commitment from RockRose has been fully spent, which it expects to occur by Q2 2025.

The deal allows Hartshead more than 12 months to put in place project debt finance, and the company said it is a “major achievement” for the company in de-risking the project financing and providing a “clear pathway to development and cashflow”.

‘Critical period’ for Hartshead

Hartshead chief executive officer Chris Lewis said the recent December quarter was a “critical period” for the company.

“Notably, the completion of the pipeline route survey, which spans the offtake routes for gas production from the Anning and Somerville fields, marked a significant milestone as the data gathered will allow us to progress the Environmental Statement as planned and ensure that tenders for the pipeline contracts reflect the real conditions on the seabed,” Mr Lewis said.

“Furthermore, our strategic negotiation with Viaro Energy’s subsidiary RockRose, allowing Hartshead the option to divest an additional 20% licence interest for an uncapped free carry, was a major development as it covered the total costs of the Phase 1 project development and exemplified our commitment to fostering strong partnerships.”

Viaro Energy CEO Francesco Mazzagatti “I am quite pleased with the restructuring of our original farm-in agreement with Hartshead, as it provides us with complete certainty that the development of Anning and Somerville will be fully funded to completion.

“Giving our partner the option of a financing backstop ensures stability for the JV (joint venture), a particular challenge for North Sea operators nowadays with the shrinking pool of traditional capital providers for E&P opportunities.

“With the amendments in place, we can now confidently proceed to the FID. I am grateful to the Hartshead team for a smooth and seamless cooperation at every stage of our developing partnership.”

