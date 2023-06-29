Altrad wins multi-million pound deal at SABIC petrochemical plant

Energy services firm Altrad has won a multi-million pound contract with Saudi petrochemicals firm SABIC at its Teesside complex in the UK.

The four-and-a-half-year deal covers fabric maintenance services and includes four one-year extension options.

Altrad said it will add over 170 jobs to its team on the SABIC site, taking the total to 200.

Onshore vice president Karl Bramwell said: We are delighted to have secured this multi-year maintenance contract.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with SABIC, whilst using our industry leading skills and capabilities to enhance the performance of these contracts to be the best they can be”.

The contract starts on July 1, 2023, and includes mechanical, fabrication, electrical, instrumentation, access, insulation and painting.

Executive vice president for operations, Tony Jester, said: “We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this contract and we look forward to demonstrating our value in the form of tangible improvements that add value to SABIC at every touchpoint”.

SABIC is a major petrochemicals manufacturer, majority owned by Saudi Aramco (70%).

The remaining 30% of the business is publicly traded on the Saudi stock exchange.

Altrad is headquartered in France, employing more than 60,000 people globally.

Revenues in 2022 totalled 3.8 billion euros.

The SABIC deal comes weeks after Altrad unveiled a £150m fabric maintenance award in the UK North Sea.