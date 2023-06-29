Altrad wins multi-million pound deal at SABIC petrochemical plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Petrochemicals

Altrad wins multi-million pound deal at SABIC petrochemical plant

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
29/06/2023, 7:58 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
Altrad Sabic
Altrad

Energy services firm Altrad has won a multi-million pound contract with Saudi petrochemicals firm SABIC at its Teesside complex in the UK.

The four-and-a-half-year deal covers fabric maintenance services and includes four one-year extension options.

Altrad said it will add over 170 jobs to its team on the SABIC site, taking the total to 200.

Onshore vice president Karl Bramwell said: We are delighted to have secured this multi-year maintenance contract.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with SABIC, whilst using our industry leading skills and capabilities to enhance the performance of these contracts to be the best they can be”.

The contract starts on July 1, 2023, and includes mechanical, fabrication, electrical, instrumentation, access, insulation and painting.

Executive vice president for operations, Tony Jester, said: “We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this contract and we look forward to demonstrating our value in the form of tangible improvements that add value to SABIC at every touchpoint”.

SABIC is a major petrochemicals manufacturer, majority owned by Saudi Aramco (70%).

The remaining 30% of the business is publicly traded on the Saudi stock exchange.

Altrad is headquartered in France, employing more than 60,000 people globally.

Revenues in 2022 totalled 3.8 billion euros.

The SABIC deal comes weeks after Altrad unveiled a £150m fabric maintenance award in the UK North Sea.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts