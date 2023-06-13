Altrad signs £150m North Sea asset maintenance deal

An error occurred. Please try again.

Altrad has announced the award of a multi-million pound deal which will see it manage fabric maintenance for a major operator across its North Sea assets.

Though the asset operator was not named, the French engineering services giant confirmed the five-year contract is valued at over £150 million and comes with the option of a pair of 2-year extensions.

The award will see Altrad deliver a range of fabric maintenance services including project management, planning and co-ordination, scaffolding, rope access, protective coatings, insulation and industrial cleaning services across the company’s entire offshore and onshore asset fleet.

The services group secured a similar five-year deal last year, covering fabric maintenance across TotalEnergies’ Danish North Sea assets.

Altrad executive vice president Peter Hughes said: “We are delighted to have secured this multi-year, multi-asset contract in the UK Continental Shelf.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with our new client, whilst using our industry leading skills and capabilities to enhance the performance of these contracts to be the best they can be.”

The contract is expected to become operational on 1 August 2023.

Altrad said the award of these contracts would “significantly increase” the scale of its offshore and onshore teams in Aberdeen and it hoped to offer new intakes “fulfilling careers.”

The contract follows a major acquisition push by the Toulon-headquartered company, through which it has taken on 6,000 new staff, including the businesses of Doosan Babcock, Muehlhan and Sparrows.

Speaking with Energy Voice earlier this year, Altrad UK boss Paudie Somers said the group was “confident” in its ability to continue to grow its North Sea business.

In the wake of the most recent award the firm’s VP for upstream, Chris Garland, added: “We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this contract, on the basis of our best in class technical expertise and our ability to enhance safety and efficiency via the deployment of our digital tools.

“We look forward to demonstrating our value, not just in words, but in the form of tangible improvements that add value to our client at every touch-point”.