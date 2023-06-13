Altrad signs £150m North Sea asset maintenance deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Altrad signs £150m North Sea asset maintenance deal

By Andrew Dykes
13/06/2023, 4:09 pm
© Supplied by Altrad

Altrad has announced the award of a multi-million pound deal which will see it manage fabric maintenance for a major operator across its North Sea assets.

Though the asset operator was not named, the French engineering services giant confirmed the five-year contract is valued at over £150 million and comes with the option of a pair of 2-year extensions.

The award will see Altrad deliver a range of fabric maintenance services including project management, planning and co-ordination, scaffolding, rope access, protective coatings, insulation and industrial cleaning services across the company’s entire offshore and onshore asset fleet.

The services group secured a similar five-year deal last year, covering fabric maintenance across TotalEnergies’ Danish North Sea assets.

Altrad executive vice president Peter Hughes said: “We are delighted to have secured this multi-year, multi-asset contract in the UK Continental Shelf.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with our new client, whilst using our industry leading skills and capabilities to enhance the performance of these contracts to be the best they can be.”

The contract is expected to become operational on 1 August 2023.

Altrad said the award of these contracts would “significantly increase” the scale of its offshore and onshore teams in Aberdeen and it hoped to offer new intakes “fulfilling careers.”

The contract follows a major acquisition push by the Toulon-headquartered company, through which it has taken on 6,000 new staff, including the businesses of Doosan Babcock, Muehlhan and Sparrows.

Speaking with Energy Voice earlier this year, Altrad UK boss Paudie Somers said the group was “confident” in its ability to continue to grow its North Sea business.

In the wake of the most recent award the firm’s VP for upstream, Chris Garland, added: “We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this contract, on the basis of our best in class technical expertise and our ability to enhance safety and efficiency via the deployment of our digital tools.

“We look forward to demonstrating our value, not just in words, but in the form of tangible improvements that add value to our client at every touch-point”.

