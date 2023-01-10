Kellas Midstream names TotalEnergies veteran as new CEO

Aberdeen-headquartered Kellas Midstream has found its new CEO in TotalEnergies veteran Nathan Morgan.

Starting in February, Mr Morgan will replace managing director Andy Hessell, who is retiring after 35 years in the energy industry and eight years with Kellas.

Nathan Morgan has spent the last 17 years with TotalEnergies, most recently as head of E&P Gas and LNG Marketing and Business support.

Private equity-backed Kellas Midstream is an energy infrastructure business which owns and operates critical North Sea pipeline systems.

Reflecting on his time at the helm, Andy Hessell said: “I am incredibly proud of my time at Kellas and believe we have set the standard for how to successfully own, operate, and grow an independent energy infrastructure business.

“I am leaving Kellas in a strong position with three gas infrastructure assets of national significance, and a tremendous platform for future growth both in its core gas transportation and processing business, as well as in new energies such as hydrogen production that will play a vital role in achieving net zero. I look forward to seeing Kellas continue to thrive and wish everyone within the business all the very best for the future.”

Prior to his role as head of E&P Gas, new Kellas Midstream CEO Nathan Morgan headed up business development for Uganda at TotalEnergies.

On his appointment, Mr Morgan said: “Kellas has been critical to the development of the UK North Sea and is positioned to play an equally significant role in its future.

“Building on the solid foundation established by Andy and the rest of the team, I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues, our customers, operating partners, and shareholders to deliver innovative and sustainable energy infrastructure solutions across the existing business and new energies.”

Kellas is owned by private equity groups BlackRock and GIC.

Eduard Ruiis, MD of BlackRock Global Infrastructure Funds, paid tribute to Andy Hessell, including recent work to help establish a £750m blue hydrogen scheme in Teesside, and looked ahead.

“We are grateful to Andy for the outstanding leadership contribution he has made to Kellas during his tenure and appreciate his personal effort and dedication to get the business to where it is today as a key independent player in the UK’s energy security, as well as providing tangible energy transition solutions through its low carbon H2NorthEast hydrogen project.

“We are very excited about having found Nathan, and we believe that his industry background, leadership style and collaborative approach provide a strong cultural fit with the existing Kellas team.”

George Kay, Head of Infrastructure Europe at GIC, added: “Nathan’s appointment reflects our commitment to supporting Kellas’ long-term growth, in partnership with BlackRock. We look forward to working with Nathan and the whole management team as we continue to enable the transition of the business to net zero. We are grateful for Andy’s long service and strong leadership of the company and wish him well in retirement.”

Kellas owns and operates a series of key North Sea pipeline systems.

· CATS (Central Area Transmission System) in Teesside; 99% equity interest

· ETS (Esmond Transportation System) in Norfolk; 65% equity interest

· HGS (Humber Gathering System) in East Yorkshire; 50% equity interest