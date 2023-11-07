Partners Group is in talks to buy oil pipeline inspector Rosen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Pipelines

Partners Group is in talks to buy oil pipeline inspector Rosen

By Bloomberg
07/11/2023, 3:09 pm
© Bloomberg CreativeA pressure gauge and valve wheel on yellow pipework at a gas storage facility. Photographer: Bloomberg Creative Photos/Bloomberg Creative Collection
A pressure gauge and valve wheel on yellow pipework at a gas storage facility. Photographer: Bloomberg Creative Photos/Bloomberg Creative Collection

Partners Group Holding AG is in advanced talks for a potential acquisition of Rosen Group, a European engineering firm specializing in testing oil and gas assets, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Swiss private equity firm is emerging as the likeliest buyer for Rosen after beating out other bidders, the people said.

It’s now trying to negotiate final terms of a deal, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Rosen’s owners have been seeking as much as $4 billion for the business, Bloomberg News has reported.

Some bids came in well below that, and Rosen’s backers may decide to keep the business if their value expectations are not met, the people said.

The company’s family shareholders may retain a minority stake in any deal, one of the people said.

Discussions are ongoing and talks could fall apart without an agreement.

A representative for Partners Group declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Rosen didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in the early 1980s, Stans, Switzerland-based Rosen designs and manufactures devices for checking the integrity of oil and gas assets such as pipelines and storage tanks.

Any deal would add to the $275 billion of mergers and acquisitions targeting the industrial sector this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company has been working with Baird & Co. to gauge interest from possible suitors, Bloomberg News reported in June.

Brookfield Asset Management and Thomas H Lee Partners were also among parties earlier pursuing the business, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

