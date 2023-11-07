Breaking: Apache to make fresh round of Aberdeen job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Breaking: Apache to make fresh round of Aberdeen job cuts

Apache decided to suspend North Sea drilling this year over the windfall tax.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/11/2023, 4:30 pm Updated: 07/11/2023, 4:40 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by DCT/ Kami ThomsonApache job cuts
Apache offices. Kingswells, Aberdeen.

Exclusive: Apache (NYSE: APA) has started a consultation on a fresh round of job cuts in its North Sea business based in Aberdeen.

The operator said it is offering staff voluntary redundancy to staff, which is the main focus of the consultation, to “streamline the business in Aberdeen”.

A “maximum” of 90 redundancies could be made from the onshore Aberdeen office, with the firm highlighting that is “one speculative scenario” outlined in the process.

It said the windfall tax – or Energy Profits Levy (EPL) – from the UK government has made it “very challenging in the UK for Apache to operate in the same capacity as it has in the past”.

The operator decided to suspend drilling in the UK this year citing the windfall tax, which saw around 30 people made redundant in June.

The focus of this latest round is on the onshore side of the business.

Apache confirmed it has than 600 people in its North Sea operation. As of last year, in accounts published on Companies House, it had 634 staff, more than 400 of which were based offshore.

A spokesperson for the US-headquartered operator said: “Following the decision in June to suspend all platform drilling in the North Sea due to the challenging UK fiscal regime and unstable investment climate, we have since completed a comprehensive assessment of our North Sea business.

“We are focusing on safely managing base production, controlling costs and optimising operational efficiency. This will help ensure a viable and sustainable business for the future, as we evolve our assets to late life operations.

“To streamline the business in Aberdeen we are entering a consultation process, which will include a voluntary redundancy programme, to align the onshore organisation with the current business needs.

“Implementing a late-life operating model will ensure Apache North Sea’s sustained success as the business becomes a cost-effective leader in late-life asset management, driven by talent and innovation.

Apache North Sea

forties alpha © Supplied by Apache
Forties Alpha.

The UK government upped the windfall tax on North Sea operators to 35% in November 2022, taking the headline rate of 75% taxation.

Apache said in June of this year it was “reassessing investments” and suspended all drilling, including infill drilling at its key Beryl and Forties hubs.

Commentators have noted this goes against the NSTA regulator’s maximising economic recovery mandate, saying a sale of the business is “likely”.

Meanwhile, court documents published this year revealed a timeline from Apache to decommission the iconic Forties field in 2026 – an 11 year acceleration after a £200m spending cut – though this was contested by partner firms.

Apache later said “2030 or after” was its updated projection.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts