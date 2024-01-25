Angela Fletcher named commercial chief at North Sea infrastructure owner NSMP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Pipelines

Angela Fletcher named commercial chief at North Sea infrastructure owner NSMP

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
25/01/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 25/01/2024, 9:23 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© NSMPnsmp fletcher
Angela Fletcher has been named CCO at NSMP.

North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP), a significant owner of the UK’s offshore energy infrastructure, has named Angela Fletcher as its new chief commercial officer (CCO).

She replaces Paul Turner, who retires as commercial and business development director after a career including more than a decade at NSMP.

Ms Fletcher was most recently CCO at Ancala Midstream Acquisitions, the operator of North Sea infrastructure including the Beryl and SAGE pipelines.

She has also held a number of commercial and legal roles at ConocoPhillips.

In her new job, Ms Fletcher will focus on building “NSMP’s robust growth platform” and support its energy transition efforts in the UK and Norway.

She said: “I am excited to join the NSMP team as we continue to grow our business. Throughout my career, I have worked collaboratively and effectively to deliver business objectives and shape business portfolios to drive sustainable growth.

“NSMP has a vital role to play in our supporting customers and the countries we operate in to achieve energy security and also to actively contribute to the UK reaching its net zero goals.”

UK and Norway operations

The infrastructure firm owns around 370 miles of gas pipelines in the North Sea and can supply up to 20% of UK gas demand, which it said makes it the largest and most diversified gas transportation and processing system in the UK.

Its operated assets include the Teesside Gas Processing Plant, St Fergus Gas Terminal and associated FUKA and SIRGE pipelines.

In 2021, NSMP entered Norway with the acquisition of the Risavika Liquefaction Plant (“RLP”), a mid-scale Liquefaction Natural Gas (“LNG”) & Liquified BioGas (“LBG”) liquefaction plant.

‘Pivotal phase’

© Supplied by NSMP
Sayma Cox

CEO Sayma Cox said: “I am delighted to welcome Angela to NSMP during this pivotal phase of our growth where we are advancing our strategic objectives to fortify our role as a key player in the UK’s evolving energy landscape.

“At NSMP we take our energy security responsibility extremely seriously, as the gas we handle helps to heat homes and power the economy. We are proud and passionate about what we do and work relentlessly to make a positive difference.

Ms Cox noted that Ms Fletcher’s appointment brings NSMP’s leadership team a balanced gender split.

She added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Paul for his outstanding contribution to NSMP. His commitment has been a vital catalyst throughout our transformation over the past decade, playing a crucial role in the acquisition of the St Fergus Gas Terminal, to more recently establishing our operations in Norway and investing in the Acorn CCS Project, in which we have a 10% interest.

“I wish Paul, and his family, all the best in future endeavours.”

According to its website, NSMP is jointly owned by the Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund, the Kuwait Investment Authority (“KIA”), whose stake is managed through Wren House, and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc.

 

