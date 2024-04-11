STATS Group CEO retires in leadership transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Pipelines

STATS Group CEO retires in leadership transition

By Michael Behr
11/04/2024, 9:51 am
© Supplied by STATS GroupFormer CEO of STATS Group Leigh Howarth
The chief executive officer of pipeline engineering company STATS Group, Leigh Howarth, will step down as part of a planned leadership transition.

Stephen Rawlinson, STATS regional director North America & global sales director, will succeed Mr Howarth as CEO following a global recruitment process.

Mr Howarth will stay on with the company as a non-executive director. He was appointed CEO of the Aberdeenshire-based company in 2016 and relinquishes the role as STATS prepares to announce record annual revenues in forthcoming year end accounts.

Mitsui acquired STATS Group last year, with the Japanese company adding it to its iron and steel division.

The deal saw the company’s founder, Pete Duguid, retire as chairman. He established STATS Group in 1998, with the company expanding across North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia to employ over 400 stats.

Mr Howarth said: “I’m proud to have served as CEO for the past eight years and of the many milestones achieved along the way. There’s no doubt STATS has evolved to become a strong international business which has tremendous further potential in both the current energy pipeline markets and emerging low carbon sector.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue working with Steve and the STATS board as we pursue ambitious strategic growth plans, in conjunction with Mitsui.”

© Supplied by STATS Group
New STATS Group CEO Stephen Rawlinson. Source: STATS Group 

Mr Rawlinson, a dual Canadian and British national, has spent 13 years in various management roles at STATS Group, and has played a major role in supporting the company’s growth over the last decade.

He added: “I’d like to thank the board and Mitsui for this opportunity to lead the STATS business. Leigh has been instrumental in leading our strategy to internationalise the business and consolidate excellent year-on-year growth, whilst also latterly overseeing the successful sale of the business to Mitsui in 2023.

“I now look forward to leading the STATS team as we continue to strengthen our market position globally through our highly skilled workforce and market leading technologies. Going forward, we will remain focused on delivering high quality, fit-for-purpose pipeline solutions to our customers as we support a sustainable energy transition.”

