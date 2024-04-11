STATS Group CEO retires in leadership transition

The chief executive officer of pipeline engineering company STATS Group, Leigh Howarth, will step down as part of a planned leadership transition.

Stephen Rawlinson, STATS regional director North America & global sales director, will succeed Mr Howarth as CEO following a global recruitment process.

Mr Howarth will stay on with the company as a non-executive director. He was appointed CEO of the Aberdeenshire-based company in 2016 and relinquishes the role as STATS prepares to announce record annual revenues in forthcoming year end accounts.

Mitsui acquired STATS Group last year, with the Japanese company adding it to its iron and steel division.

The deal saw the company’s founder, Pete Duguid, retire as chairman. He established STATS Group in 1998, with the company expanding across North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia to employ over 400 stats.

Mr Howarth said: “I’m proud to have served as CEO for the past eight years and of the many milestones achieved along the way. There’s no doubt STATS has evolved to become a strong international business which has tremendous further potential in both the current energy pipeline markets and emerging low carbon sector.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue working with Steve and the STATS board as we pursue ambitious strategic growth plans, in conjunction with Mitsui.”

Mr Rawlinson, a dual Canadian and British national, has spent 13 years in various management roles at STATS Group, and has played a major role in supporting the company’s growth over the last decade.

He added: “I’d like to thank the board and Mitsui for this opportunity to lead the STATS business. Leigh has been instrumental in leading our strategy to internationalise the business and consolidate excellent year-on-year growth, whilst also latterly overseeing the successful sale of the business to Mitsui in 2023.

“I now look forward to leading the STATS team as we continue to strengthen our market position globally through our highly skilled workforce and market leading technologies. Going forward, we will remain focused on delivering high quality, fit-for-purpose pipeline solutions to our customers as we support a sustainable energy transition.”