Oil & Gas / North Sea / Refining

Kistos expects Shetland Gas Plant to restart within the next two weeks

By Mathew Perry
12/12/2023, 8:53 am Updated: 12/12/2023, 8:56 am
© Supplied by TotalEnergiestotalenergies west shetland
TotalEnergies' Shetland Gas Plant.

Shetland Gas Plant co-owner Kistos (LON: KIST) expects the facility to reopen within the next two weeks, the company said today.

The gas plant was shut down last week to allow staff to investigate an equipment failure which resulted in a release of steam.

Kistos said TotalEnergies, the operator of the plant, continues to investigate the cause of the heating medium system failure at the plant, and in parallel has started work to replace the failed section.

“Both workstreams need to be completed to ensure the safe restart of the facility, which Kistos expects to occur in the next two weeks,” the company said.

Kistos said it is in regular contact with Total and will provide regular updates on the restart.

In the meantime, Kistos confirmed its average production from the plant in 2023 is still expected to be within the previously guided range of 8,500 to 10,500 boe per day.

The shutdown last week came as a number of people in Shetland noticed a large plume of steam in the sky.

A TotalEnergies spokesperson told Energy Voice last week: “Following the failure of an element of the heating medium system at Shetland Gas Plant yesterday, production remains shutdown whilst we conduct an investigation into the incident.

“Separately, we are also assessing when it will be safe to restart production. We will not restart production until it is safe to do so.”

The gas plant, located near Sullom Voe Terminal and opened in 2016, takes in gas from fields to the West of Shetland.

There it processes the gas before it is piped onwards to the Scottish mainland.

The £3.5billion project took five years to complete, and designed to process 500 million cubic feet of gas a day.

Supplies from the Laggan-Tormore discoveries are transported via a 90-mile pipeline to the plant.

