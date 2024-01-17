UK Energy Minister: £40m to extend Grangemouth licence not good use of public money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Refining

UK Energy Minister: £40m to extend Grangemouth licence not good use of public money

Energy Minister Graham Stuart also denied UK government approach would differ if the refinery was located in England
By PA
17/01/2024, 4:26 pm Updated: 17/01/2024, 4:42 pm
Ineos' Grangemouth oil refinery complex processes oil and gas from the Forties pipeline system from the North Sea. The site could cease operations as soon as 2025.

Providing £40 million to Grangemouth to extend a licence for its refinery would not be a good use of public money, a UK Government minister has said.

Last year, Petroineos announced the refinery near Falkirk will change into an import terminal, but it will stay open until next spring.

The announcement sparked job fears, with hundreds of people employed at the site.
MSPs heard in December that the refinery will need to pay £40 million for a licence to operate beyond May 2025.

Appearing before Holyrood’s Economy and Fair Work Committee on Wednesday, energy security minister Graham Stuart rejected the idea of funding the licence.

Responding to a question from SNP MSP Gordon Macdonald – who said the amount would be a “drop in the ocean” compared to the money raised by oil and gas in the past 50 years – the minister said: “If Petroineos can’t see the commercial sense in investing in a refinery which they themselves have been unable to make profitable over a substantial period, which they say is inherently inefficient, I do not think that would be a sensible use of British taxpayers’ money.

Ineos Grangemouth site from Inveravon Hill.

“Especially as our estimate is the change from being a refinery to being an import terminal does not fundamentally effect the energy security of the UK, or indeed Scotland.”

Former Scottish Government minister Kevin Stewart and Alba Holyrood leader Ash Regan also quizzed Mr Stuart on the response the UK Government would have if it were a refinery in England under threat.

Asked by Mr Stewart if they would be so “hands off”, the minister rejected the premise.

“I don’t recognise that we are hands off,” he said.

“We have a devolved settlement with certain things on which the Scottish Government leads, but we’re working closely with them.”

The minister also pointed out that he was in the process of giving evidence at Holyrood and would attend an event on Grangemouth on Thursday.

