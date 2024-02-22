Grangemouth workers blast ‘empty promises’ over refinery’s future

Workers at the Grangemouth oil refinery have slated the Scottish and UK governments over failures to develop plans to help protect hundreds of jobs at the complex.

Unite released the results of a survey involving hundreds of refinery workers and contractors, in advance of an expected Scottish government ministerial statement on the refinery on Thursday.

In November, owner Petroineos announced that the crude refinery – Scotland’s last remaining such asset – could cease operations as soon as 2025 following an 18 month process to transition to a fuel import terminal.

It’s understood around 400 of some 500 roles at the site could be axed in the process, prompting outcry from unions and just transition campaigners.

Results from Unite’s survey indicates the workforce believe there has been a “collective failure” to offer support them following the announcement.

93% of respondents agreed that the potential impact of any potential closure on the local Grangemouth economy and that of surrounding communities would be “severe”, while 88% said that politicians were not doing enough to support and protect jobs.

Conversely, just 11% said they had confidence in finding a “like for like” job in the event that refinery operations were shuttered, and only 3% expressed confidence in the ongoing “just transition” plans for oil and gas workers.

According to estimates, the Grangemouth complex contributes 4% of Scottish GDP and makes up approximately 8% of Scotland’s manufacturing base.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Grangemouth workers are angry over the failure by the Scottish and UK governments to bring forward any proposals to support their livelihoods.

“Make no mistake that Unite will hold every politician to account for their inaction. We will leave no stone unturned in the fight for jobs at Grangemouth.”

Unite said it continues to engage with Petroineos to explore proposals which could extend the lifespan of the oil refinery’s operations, and to develop alternative energy sources at the complex.

In December Energy Voice reported that workers could be offered upgraded redundancy terms and an above inflation pay rise to encourage them to stay on at the site until 2025.

Derek Thomson, Unite Scottish secretary, said: “Politicians at Holyrood and Westminster are hiding behind constitutional smokescreens when they should be working together to bring forward proposals which can support the Grangemouth workforce.

“There has been an alarming abdication of any political responsibility over Grangemouth which is staggering as the complex is of enormous strategic importance to the Scottish economy.

“Unite’s survey shows that the vast majority of the workforce fear for their futures and that the just transition process for them is one full of empty promises. We have asked for every option to be put on the table in order to secure hundreds of highly skilled jobs but the glaring problem remains that government ministers haven’t even put down one.”