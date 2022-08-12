Tailwind says NSTA regulator is reason why it had to give up North Sea discovery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tailwind Energy has said the North Sea regulator, the NSTA, is the reason why it has had to give up an untapped discovery in the UK.

The operator has relinquished Senna, which it described as “one of the largest undeveloped STOIIP (stock tank oil initially in place) accumulations in the UK North Sea”.

According to Tailwind, Senna contains 206 million STOIIP barrels (high case), split between Senna East and West, with 54.7m