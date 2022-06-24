The Hummingbird Spirit FPSO will head off from the North Sea today to the Cromarty Firth – ahead of an uncertain future for the vessel which could see it scrapped.
A notice to mariners shows the floating production storage and offloading vessel will be towed to the Port of Nigg over the coming days, having served the Spirit Energy Chestnut field since 2008.
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or try a 30 day free trial for unlimited access to all of Energy Voice's content.Subscribe