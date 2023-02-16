Vessel operators create new North Sea marine services venture

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bourbon and Horizon Maritime have formed a new joint venture aimed at offering marine services in the North Sea and Canada.

Incorporated in Norway, the joint venture – Bourbon Horizon – will work from strategic bases in Fosnavåg and St. John’s, deploying a base fleet of seven offshore support vessels to support offshore oil and gas and renewable projects.

This includes five platform supply vessels (PSVs), a large anchor handling tug with an ROV and a multipurpose PSV configured for subsea and trenching services, crewed by a staff of than 200 employees.

The companies said the new partnership will build on shared expertise and values, and collective experience in the harshest offshore environments,

It will also offer ship management services to other shipowners in the industry.

Cliff Gaetz has been appointed Bourbon Horizon managing director, and will be supported by Bjørn Remoy and senior operational leads, Ståle Kyrkjedelen and Colin Doody.

Bourbon currently delivers services via three stand-alone group companies – Marine & Logistics, Subsea Services and Mobility, the latter offering passenger and light cargo capability.

Horizon offers similar services on both the east and west coasts of Canada, and in Norway.

Rodolphe Bouchet, Bourbon Marine & Logistics CEO said: “Entering this strategic partnership with Horizon Maritime represents a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our current position in the North Sea markets.

“The Bourbon Horizon JV will also support the consolidation of the OSV sector in harsh environments, while achieving substantial economies of scale, to allow the creation of a diversified and particularly competitive offering.”

Mr Remøy added: “This strategic joint venture combines two groups specialized in the offshore sector, with cultures and visions aligned on the future of the offshore industry. Bourbon Horizon AS intends to support our customers through ongoing market recovery, and active participation in the development of offshore renewable energy and oil & gas projects.”