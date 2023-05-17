Watch: Voyageur Spirit FPSO leaving Scotland after three year stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Watch: Voyageur Spirit FPSO leaving Scotland after three year stay

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
17/05/2023, 2:56 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Kishorn PortThe Voyageur Spirit is floated onto the heavy load carrier Xin Yao Hua for its journey to the Middle East from Scotland.
The Voyageur Spirit is floated onto the heavy load carrier Xin Yao Hua for its journey to the Middle East.

Striking footage of the Voyageur Spirit FPSO departing Scotland’s west coast earlier this year has been shared online.

Kishorn Port LTD (KPL) has captured the huge production vessel being loaded onto the Xin Yao Hua heavy load carrier and setting sail for the Middle East.

The video shows workers unhooking the Voyaguer Spirit from the dry dock, before tugboats tow it out into the main body of Loch Kishorn.

The Northern Producer floating production vessel, also anchored at the site, can be seen in the distance – it is due for recycling in due course.

Once the Voyageur Spirit has been towed out into the inlet, it is floated and positioned above the Xin Yao Hua, believed to be the largest vessel ever to visit the port in its history.

The semi-submersible vessel then resurfaces and powers itself out of Loch Kishorn, bringing an end to the FPSOs near three year stay in Scotland.

The Voyageur Spirit left the port last month bound for Dubai, where it is understood it will be refurbished and redeployed for use in the second phase of development at the Eni-led Baleine oil and gas project off Cote d’Ivoire.

The cylindrical vessel was built by Raffles in 2008, weighs in at over 45,000 tonnes, and measures 70m by 65m wide.

It previously served Premier Oil’s Huntington field until its cessation of production in 2020, at which point it was towed to Kishorn.

At peak activity in recent times, projects at the port have supported 350–400 jobs, directly or indirectly, KPL said.

The port and its backers – Leith Scotland and Ferguson Transport & Shipping – previosuly said they extend their “best wishes and a safe onward journey” for the vessel and crew.

