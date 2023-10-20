‘Incredible milestone’: TotalEnergies boss pays tribute to 30 years at Gryphon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

‘Incredible milestone’: TotalEnergies boss pays tribute to 30 years at Gryphon

By Andrew Dykes
20/10/2023, 7:00 am
Stunning footage of a sunrise from the Gryphon A FPSO
Stunning footage of a sunrise from the Gryphon A FPSO

TotalEnergies’ UK head has paid tribute to 30 years of operations at the North Sea’s Gryphon Alpha FPSO.

Writing on LinkedIn UK country chairman and managing director of TotalEnergies E&P UK (XPAR:TTE) Nicolas Payer noted that 14 October 2023 marked three decades in operation for the floating production storage and offload (FPSO) vessel.

Built to serve the field of the same name after its discovery in 1987, Gryphon Alpha was the North Sea’s first purpose built permanently moored FPSO – and is still producing today.

Located in UKCS Block 9/18, the unit is moored approximately 100 miles southeast of Shetland, and was initially commissioned by operator Kerr McGee. Later acquired by Maersk, Total inherited the asset through its 2018 takeover.

The French energy giant now holds an 86.5% operating interest in the asset, alongside Sojitz Energy Development (13.5%).

“The field was only thought to have a life expectancy of 10 years but has continued to deliver beyond expectations and push the boundaries, producing more than 250 million barrels of oil equivalent,” Mr Payer said.

“This has without a doubt been down to the dedication, ingenuity and determination of the vessel crew and onshore teams that have provided support throughout the field’s lifetime.”

TotalEnergies North Sea © Supplied by TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies UK managing director Nicolas Payer.

That service includes a brief interlude in 2011 when the vessel was put into dry-dock for extensive upgrades following the loss of four anchor lines during a heavy storm. Subsea and vessel equipment were repaired and overhauled, while production later resumed in May 2013.

Alongside Gryphon itself, the FPSO hosts subsea tiebacks from the Maclure and Tullich fields – where production started in 2001 and 2002 respectively – as well as Ballindaloch in Block 9, with first production achieved in 2019.

Subsea wells produce via a series of manifolds and risers linked to FPSO turret, with cargo storage tanks onboard to store up to 540,000 barrels.

Gas is exported via a pipeline to Beryl A and through the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation (SAGE) system to St Fergus.

Decom plans

However, Gryphon’s loyal service will soon come to an end with TotalEnergies filing plans earlier this year for its sailaway and decommissioning some time in 2025.

An initial decommissioning scope tendered by the operator includes diving support for pipeline and manifold flushing, tree disconnection and flushing of the main pipelines linked to the vessel, as well as tugs and anchor handling vessels to support the removal of moorings.

Once disconnected, tugs will be required to tow the Gryphon Alpha to a “specialised” UK/EU-approved ship recycling facility for onshore cleaning, recycling and disposal.

“I’d like to congratulate everyone in the Gryphon team – past and present – on reaching this milestone.

“As we enter the final phase of her life, I know you will continue to maintain the same focus on and dedication to safe operations to leave a proud legacy for Gryphon and everyone who has supported her,” Mr Payer concluded.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts