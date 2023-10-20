‘Incredible milestone’: TotalEnergies boss pays tribute to 30 years at Gryphon

TotalEnergies’ UK head has paid tribute to 30 years of operations at the North Sea’s Gryphon Alpha FPSO.

Writing on LinkedIn UK country chairman and managing director of TotalEnergies E&P UK (XPAR:TTE) Nicolas Payer noted that 14 October 2023 marked three decades in operation for the floating production storage and offload (FPSO) vessel.

Built to serve the field of the same name after its discovery in 1987, Gryphon Alpha was the North Sea’s first purpose built permanently moored FPSO – and is still producing today.

Located in UKCS Block 9/18, the unit is moored approximately 100 miles southeast of Shetland, and was initially commissioned by operator Kerr McGee. Later acquired by Maersk, Total inherited the asset through its 2018 takeover.

The French energy giant now holds an 86.5% operating interest in the asset, alongside Sojitz Energy Development (13.5%).

“The field was only thought to have a life expectancy of 10 years but has continued to deliver beyond expectations and push the boundaries, producing more than 250 million barrels of oil equivalent,” Mr Payer said.

“This has without a doubt been down to the dedication, ingenuity and determination of the vessel crew and onshore teams that have provided support throughout the field’s lifetime.”

That service includes a brief interlude in 2011 when the vessel was put into dry-dock for extensive upgrades following the loss of four anchor lines during a heavy storm. Subsea and vessel equipment were repaired and overhauled, while production later resumed in May 2013.

Alongside Gryphon itself, the FPSO hosts subsea tiebacks from the Maclure and Tullich fields – where production started in 2001 and 2002 respectively – as well as Ballindaloch in Block 9, with first production achieved in 2019.

Subsea wells produce via a series of manifolds and risers linked to FPSO turret, with cargo storage tanks onboard to store up to 540,000 barrels.

Gas is exported via a pipeline to Beryl A and through the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation (SAGE) system to St Fergus.

Decom plans

However, Gryphon’s loyal service will soon come to an end with TotalEnergies filing plans earlier this year for its sailaway and decommissioning some time in 2025.

An initial decommissioning scope tendered by the operator includes diving support for pipeline and manifold flushing, tree disconnection and flushing of the main pipelines linked to the vessel, as well as tugs and anchor handling vessels to support the removal of moorings.

Once disconnected, tugs will be required to tow the Gryphon Alpha to a “specialised” UK/EU-approved ship recycling facility for onshore cleaning, recycling and disposal.

“I’d like to congratulate everyone in the Gryphon team – past and present – on reaching this milestone.

“As we enter the final phase of her life, I know you will continue to maintain the same focus on and dedication to safe operations to leave a proud legacy for Gryphon and everyone who has supported her,” Mr Payer concluded.