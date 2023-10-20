Shell in Fortnite: Ensuring the sector ‘thrives’ or ‘greenwashing’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shell in Fortnite: Ensuring the sector ‘thrives’ or ‘greenwashing’?

By Ryan Duff
20/10/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 20/10/2023, 8:07 am
'Shell Ultimate Road Trips' event in Fortnite.
'Shell Ultimate Road Trips' event in Fortnite.

Shell’s recent crossover with the popular video game Fortnite has sparked controversy around the advertisement of hydrocarbons to children.

However, discussions at industry events often touch on bringing young people into the industry to ensure the range of talent exists to transition to renewable technologies.

When asked about the controversy, Offshore Energies UK’s (OEUK) communications and marketing director, Natalie Coupar said: “It is our hope that as companies grow and develop new technologies, more and more young people will be drawn to the sector to ensure it thrives.”

Earlier this week, Shell UK’s chairman, David Bunch, shared that the firm will be launching a new Apprenticeship Programme.

Mr Bunch wrote on LinkedIn: “This initiative is in addition to Shell UK’s drive to help 15,000 people into jobs with a focus on the energy transition over the next decade and compliments a proud history of student programmes and early-career initiatives, including Girls in Energy and the Shell Engineering Scheme. ”

The London-listed supermajor has sponsored an in-game event titled ‘Shell Ultimate Road Trips’, as part of this promotion a new island has been added to Epic Games’ Fortnite.

Shell (LON: SHEL) describes this on its website, writing: “Get ready for an adventure that is all about speed, acceleration, and performance, powered by Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline.”

Shell’s climate controversy

In a recent article by The Guardian, Allison Fisher, director of Media Matters’ climate and energy program, said: “Shell’s marketing to young people is another example of how big oil puts profit over people and the planet, even though it has known for decades that the product that it sells is driving the climate crisis.”

Ms Fisher pointed out that regulators across the United States and Europe had gotten better at recognising “greenwashing” in advertising, however, on this occasion the not-for-profit spokeswoman disagrees with the ruling.

She added: “It may get by regulators, but it doesn’t make it OK.”

However, the trade body OEUK’s communications and marketing director says: “Over 90 per cent of offshore oil and gas jobs have transferrable expertise – applicable to renewables, carbon-cutting solutions and emerging energies like wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture.

“Oil and gas companies are also the same businesses investing in the nascent, low carbon solutions we will need to get the UK to net zero.”

Shell profits oil gas © Bloomberg
Shell CEO Wael Sawan.

It is worth noting that the UK energy firm recently rolled back on renewable energy spending as it was going to reassess how it allocated funds.

During a capital markets day in July, Shell said it was reassessing its 2023 spending, including slowing investment in renewables as part of a move to boost returns.

The firm explained at the time that by “constraining capital”, the company will be forced to make “tougher choices”, meaning that “only the most attractive projects will receive funding.”

That included “disciplined” investment in areas like CCUS and hydrogen.

This has prompted the supermajor’s staff to question how the firm is allocating spending, with a pair of employees recently issuing an open letter to the firm’s chief executive Wael Sawan.

The letter explained that the recent decisions “deeply concern” two Shell employees.

The pair added: “We can only hope the optics of the CMD [capital markets day] announcements are deceiving us and that Shell continues its path as a leader in the energy transition.”

Mr Sawan saw the letter and responded by saying: “For an organisation at the crux of the energy transition, there are no easy answers and no shortage of dilemmas or challenge.”

Shell has been asked for comment on its recent Fortnite collaboration.

Managing the decline of oil and gas to keep skilled workers for the energy transition

Earlier this year a report from Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University found that retaining the offshore oil and gas supply chain, its workforce and associated skills over the next five years will be crucial to the UK’s successful transition to renewable energies.

RGU found that by not managing the decline in oil and gas in the North Sea and supporting the roll-out of renewable energy, jobs will be lost in hydrocarbon positions and equivalents will not be there for those looking to move into green energy.

In line with production decline and decommissioning activities, the report showed that a managed and just transition from oil and gas to renewables will still see the oil and gas workforce decline from 120,000 today to around 87,000 by 2030.

The research outlined three scenarios for the workforce on the journey to net zero.

The first two show that encouraging investment in renewables will more than make up for the jobs lost by the declining work in the North Sea oil and gas sector.

However, the third scenario indicates that “the decline in oil and gas jobs exceeds the opportunities available in the offshore renewables sector.”

Ms Coupar explained: “By choosing a career in homegrown energy production, young people are helping to achieve the UK’s ambitious climate goals of tomorrow while continuing to deliver the resources needed for our energy security today.”

