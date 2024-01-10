ABL and Integrity HSE join forces to create ‘unrivalled’ rig inspection player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

ABL and Integrity HSE join forces to create ‘unrivalled’ rig inspection player

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
10/01/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 10/01/2024, 8:06 am
© Supplied by DCT/ Kami Thomsonabl integrity hse
Darrell Lines, director of Safety and Risk Management at Integrity HSE (left) with Martin Clark, Rig Inspection manager at ABL.

A marine energy consultancy and HSE specialist have teamed up to create what they say will be the leader in the Aberdeen rig inspection market.

ABL, a firm with 1,500 people across 62 offices, has joined forces with Aberdeen-based Integrity HSE, led by risk and sustainability leader Steven Harris who said the new service will be “unrivalled” in the sector.

Oslo-listed ABL has gone through a run of acquisitions, including software and engineering consultancy AGR in 2023 and Add Energy the year prior.

Although a marine leader in offshore rig moves and inspections, with specialised teams for subsea, electrical and mechanical disciplines, HSE has been a key target to bolster its offering.

“We’ve been growing, gaining clients and doing what we do,” said ABL rig inspection manager Martin Clark.

“Obviously we want to keep growing and giving our clients what they’re looking for and the best way to do that was for me to start off the conversation with Steve and Darrell and get this tie up in place.”

Integrity HSE

Alongside ABL, the leading players in the Aberdeen rig inspection market are comprised of ModuSpec, owned by Vysus Group, and Aberdeen Drilling Contractors.

This new deal, coming as the offshore rig market picks up to near-100% utilisation, will offer ABL a suite of HSE competencies such as environmental compliance, dropped object prevention and training and competence.

Integrity HSE, which started up last year, meanwhile gains access to ABL’s resources and can build up its scalable model.

Safety and Risk Management director at Integrity HSE, Darrell Lines, who comes from a drilling contractor background, said: “What we can offer in terms of the the people and then the level of their competence and experience.

“We genuinely only work with the best, so we are talking people with masters degrees, chartered backgrounds.”

Aside the opportunity to expand and leverage that network, Mr Lines said it’s a chance to have a positive impact on the sector more broadly.

“We don’t share policies and procedures, of course, but it’s the experiences we take along with us.  So if we can also help companies through inspection to offer best practices and lessons learned through this service then it’s a win-win for everybody.”

ABL Integrity HSE © Supplied by DCT/ Kami Thomson
Martin Clark and Darrell Lines at ABL’s Albyn Place site in Aberdeen.

Managing director of Integrity HSE Steven Harris said, in terms of HSE, this is an “absolute game-changer” for the market.

“What we have now created is an unrivalled HSE inspection service which will complement ABL’s existing offering.”

Mr Harris said move comes as part of a trend of firms finding clients put extra emphasis on HSE in their bids and tenders.

“It shows a certain trend within the market there’s more and more weight going into competent HSE support within tenders.

“It’s not just technical and commercial anymore, which is really encouraging.”

