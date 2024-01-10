ABL and Integrity HSE join forces to create ‘unrivalled’ rig inspection player

A marine energy consultancy and HSE specialist have teamed up to create what they say will be the leader in the Aberdeen rig inspection market.

ABL, a firm with 1,500 people across 62 offices, has joined forces with Aberdeen-based Integrity HSE, led by risk and sustainability leader Steven Harris who said the new service will be “unrivalled” in the sector.

Oslo-listed ABL has gone through a run of acquisitions, including software and engineering consultancy AGR in 2023 and Add Energy the year prior.

Although a marine leader in offshore rig moves and inspections, with specialised teams for subsea, electrical and mechanical disciplines, HSE has been a key target to bolster its offering.

“We’ve been growing, gaining clients and doing what we do,” said ABL rig inspection manager Martin Clark.

“Obviously we want to keep growing and giving our clients what they’re looking for and the best way to do that was for me to start off the conversation with Steve and Darrell and get this tie up in place.”

Alongside ABL, the leading players in the Aberdeen rig inspection market are comprised of ModuSpec, owned by Vysus Group, and Aberdeen Drilling Contractors.

This new deal, coming as the offshore rig market picks up to near-100% utilisation, will offer ABL a suite of HSE competencies such as environmental compliance, dropped object prevention and training and competence.

Integrity HSE, which started up last year, meanwhile gains access to ABL’s resources and can build up its scalable model.

Safety and Risk Management director at Integrity HSE, Darrell Lines, who comes from a drilling contractor background, said: “What we can offer in terms of the the people and then the level of their competence and experience.

“We genuinely only work with the best, so we are talking people with masters degrees, chartered backgrounds.”

Aside the opportunity to expand and leverage that network, Mr Lines said it’s a chance to have a positive impact on the sector more broadly.

“We don’t share policies and procedures, of course, but it’s the experiences we take along with us. So if we can also help companies through inspection to offer best practices and lessons learned through this service then it’s a win-win for everybody.”

© Supplied by DCT/ Kami Thomson

Managing director of Integrity HSE Steven Harris said, in terms of HSE, this is an “absolute game-changer” for the market.

“What we have now created is an unrivalled HSE inspection service which will complement ABL’s existing offering.”

Mr Harris said move comes as part of a trend of firms finding clients put extra emphasis on HSE in their bids and tenders.

“It shows a certain trend within the market there’s more and more weight going into competent HSE support within tenders.

“It’s not just technical and commercial anymore, which is really encouraging.”