Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Aberdeen’s Three60 Energy secures work on BW Offshore’s Catcher and Adolo FPSOs

By Mathew Perry
15/01/2024, 5:08 pm Updated: 15/01/2024, 5:10 pm
© Supplied by BW OffshoreBW Catcher FPSO
The BW Catcher FPSO. North Sea.

Aberdeen’s Three60 Energy has secured two engineering and construction contracts with BW Offshore (BWO) across its Catcher and Adolo production vessels.

Three60 said it will provide engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services for BWO’s Catcher and Adolo floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels located offshore in the UK and Gabon.

The two companies did not disclose the value of the contracts.

Three60 said the deal expands an ongoing relationship between the two companies, with company providing EPCC solutions to BW Offshore for the past two years.

The two evergreen contracts expand the international offering of the Aberdeen firm, which has now worked with clients and assets located in 14 different countries throughout Europe, North Africa, West Africa, South East Asia and South America.

Three60 EPCC business managing director Alasdair Smith said: “These two perpetual EPCC contracts demonstrate BWO’s ongoing confidence in our global offering and how the benefits of our flexible, agile, and responsive delivery approach have been received in our relationship to date.

© Supplied by Three60 Energy
Alasdair Smith, Managing Director of Three60 Energy’s EPCC business.

“Leveraging our expertise in floating systems, we remain committed to delivering value for BWO and look forward to building a positive, collaborative relationship in the years ahead.”

Three60 recently announced the acquisition of fellow Scottish firms Pryme Group and Flexlife, creating a £200 million revenue business.

The company’s chief executive officer told Energy Voice the deal will see Three60 go from an “85% oil and gas focused business” to approximately 60%.

