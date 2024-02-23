Noble lands clutch of North Sea drilling deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Noble lands clutch of North Sea drilling deals

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
23/02/2024, 7:56 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Kami Thomson / DC Thnoble north sea
The Noble Intrepid jack-up arriving at Aberdeen South Harbour in 2023.

Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) has landed a clutch of drilling deals in the North Sea as demand continues to see rigs being booked up.

The US-headquartered driller cited several contracts in its latest report, working for some of the largest companies in the sector.

In the UK, Harbour Energy has exercised an extension option on the Noble Intrepid,  keeping it for up to three months longer for well service work at a day rate of $120,000.

BP has meanwhile handed a one-month extension to the Noble Innovator at $140,000 per day, with three well-based options still under contract.

Elsewhere the Noble Resilient has landed a two-well plugging and abandonment decommissioning contract with Wintershall DEA in the Danish part of the North Sea at a $115,000 day rate.

Petrogas has also taken the option for a 60 day extension, plus a 40-day option, on the Noble Resolute in the Netherlands.

Since last quarter, Noble said it has won contracts worth around $530m.

Maxed out

Earlier this week analysts said North Sea rig market is close to being maxed out as vessels depart for better prospects overseas.

Westwood Global said market utilisation was at 93% as of the end of 2023, compared to a low of 54% in February 2017.

It follows a year of warnings by drilling contractors over the impact of tax policies and fiscal changes on the sector, with concerns that rigs will not return to the basin after securing work in regions like Australia and the Middle East

Noble earnings surge

Noble Corporation, now close to having completed its integration of Maersk Drilling which it acquired in 2022, reported a surge in earnings for the 2023 financial year on Friday.

Pre-tax income stood at $512.2m more than doubling 2022’s $191.5m.

Backlog as of February 22 was $4.6bn.

