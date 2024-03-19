OPITO launches new training standard for offshore safety zones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

OPITO launches new training standard for offshore safety zones

By Mathew Perry
19/03/2024, 10:14 am Updated: 19/03/2024, 10:14 am
© Supplied by OPITOSarah Hutcheon, product development manager at OPITO.
Sarah Hutcheon, product development manager at OPITO.

Training and skills organisation OPITO has launched a new training standard which aims to reduce incidents in the safety zones around offshore installations.

The training standard also aims to increase awareness and competency within the safety zones.

The zones establish a 500 metre safety area around subsea installations in designated waters.

OPITO created the Safe Offshore Marine Operations (SOMO) – Offshore Installations & Energy Structures Safety Zone standard to mitigate avoidable collisions within these exclusion areas.

The training aims to help those responsible for marine operations around energy structures, including oil and gas assets and offshore wind turbines, to recognise and mitigate potential hazards.

‘Safe and skilled’ energy workforce

OPITO product development manager Sarah Hutcheon said the company is committed to creating workforce training solutions to build a “safe and skilled” energy workforce.

“Industry has highlighted there are avoidable collisions happening in safety zones globally and therefore the requirement to address the knowledge, competency and level of training of those working in operations in these areas,” Ms Hutcheon said.

© Supplied by Canva Stock
Offshore wind turbines and an offshore support vessel.

“This standard sets out to tackle challenges, safeguard against risk and contribute meaningfully to safe offshore marine operations.”

“Those undertaking this training will be equipped with the knowledge and understanding to identify and recognise any potential hazards and unsafe practices.”

OPITO said it developed the training in response to a recommendation from the Marine Safety Forum (MSF), with input from the MSF, the Health and Safety Executive and other industry stakeholders including Seacroft Marine Consultants.

The new standard aligns with the MSF-developed Marine Operations Guide and is in line with Step Change in Safety, which sets out the way vessels should approach offshore structures.

Seacroft Marine Consultants managing director Michael Cowlam said: “For the last eight years we have trained more than 3000 people, in the UK and internationally, to improve best practice and help mitigate incidents involving attending vessels in the safety zone.

“We have been delighted to work with OPITO and industry stakeholders, including the MSF, to develop this to become a globally recognised industry standard.

“As a result, we hope to see an increase in knowledge and risk prevention by those working in these safety zones and ultimately safer marine operations globally.”

