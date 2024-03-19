OPITO launches new training standard for offshore safety zones

Training and skills organisation OPITO has launched a new training standard which aims to reduce incidents in the safety zones around offshore installations.

The training standard also aims to increase awareness and competency within the safety zones.

The zones establish a 500 metre safety area around subsea installations in designated waters.

OPITO created the Safe Offshore Marine Operations (SOMO) – Offshore Installations & Energy Structures Safety Zone standard to mitigate avoidable collisions within these exclusion areas.

The training aims to help those responsible for marine operations around energy structures, including oil and gas assets and offshore wind turbines, to recognise and mitigate potential hazards.

‘Safe and skilled’ energy workforce

OPITO product development manager Sarah Hutcheon said the company is committed to creating workforce training solutions to build a “safe and skilled” energy workforce.

“Industry has highlighted there are avoidable collisions happening in safety zones globally and therefore the requirement to address the knowledge, competency and level of training of those working in operations in these areas,” Ms Hutcheon said.

© Supplied by Canva Stock

“This standard sets out to tackle challenges, safeguard against risk and contribute meaningfully to safe offshore marine operations.”

“Those undertaking this training will be equipped with the knowledge and understanding to identify and recognise any potential hazards and unsafe practices.”

OPITO said it developed the training in response to a recommendation from the Marine Safety Forum (MSF), with input from the MSF, the Health and Safety Executive and other industry stakeholders including Seacroft Marine Consultants.

The new standard aligns with the MSF-developed Marine Operations Guide and is in line with Step Change in Safety, which sets out the way vessels should approach offshore structures.

Seacroft Marine Consultants managing director Michael Cowlam said: “For the last eight years we have trained more than 3000 people, in the UK and internationally, to improve best practice and help mitigate incidents involving attending vessels in the safety zone.

“We have been delighted to work with OPITO and industry stakeholders, including the MSF, to develop this to become a globally recognised industry standard.

“As a result, we hope to see an increase in knowledge and risk prevention by those working in these safety zones and ultimately safer marine operations globally.”