Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Subsea

Subsea firm Modus opens ‘state-of-the-art’ control room following £24m investment

A subsea services company based in the north-east of England has launched its new control room, the result of £24 million worth of investment.
By Hamish Penman
09/06/2022, 2:27 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by ModusInternational Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan (centre) remotely piloting one of the underwater vehicles around the port of Sunderland.
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan (centre) remotely piloting one of the underwater vehicles around the port of Sunderland.

A subsea services company based in the north-east of England has launched its new control room, the result of £24 million worth of investment.

Modus, which is aiming to pioneer the next generation of subsea robotics, welcomed International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Darlington MP Peter Gibson to officially open the facility.

Based at the company’s headquarters in Darlington, the state-of-the-art control centre allows for the international deployment and operation of hybrid autonomous underwater vehicles (HAUVs).

Modus has developed the application of fully automated, low cost, carbon-zero inspection and maintenance services using subsea HAUVs to map underwater topography and inspect pipelines, cabling and undersea structures.

These vehicles combine the characteristics of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), which is linked to the surface, and an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), which can operate without such a connection.

The investment includes four HAUV’s, two of which are in service, with the third and fourth to be delivered in October and next year.

Ms Trevelyan, who got the chance to remotely pilot one of the vehicles around the port of Sunderland, said: “It’s been fantastic to have the chance to discover the extraordinary work in underwater drone technology that Modus has been leading on. It’s genuinely world-leading, UK-first technology and I’m so proud that it’s here in Darlington

“There’s amazing, brilliant leadership in this sector and Modus is absolutely leading the way. It’s so exciting to hear the opportunities that are coming forward for this technology, and I want to make sure that it’s heard around the world: ‘made in Darlington, sold to the world’. This is where the new technology started and it will be central to the UK’s leadership in underwater technology in the decades ahead.”

Nick Tompkins, chief executive of Modus, said: “We are extremely proud of our work at Modus, investing to develop world-leading capabilities to supply global markets, from our base right here in the North East.

“The technological capability we are offering to the offshore and subsea sectors provides a greener, more cost-effective and higher quality product than those currently available. It was a pleasure to showcase the ingenuity of Modus to both the Secretary of State and our local MP, Peter Gibson.”

Peter Gibson, MP for Darlington, said: “The headquarters here in Darlington make me incredibly proud and there are tremendous opportunities from a military, oil and gas and a whole subsea perspective that will be fantastic for our region.”

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts