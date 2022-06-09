Rough: Centrica applies to reopen UK’s largest gas storage facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Rough: Centrica applies to reopen UK’s largest gas storage facility

Centrica has submitted an application to reopen Rough, Britain’s largest gas storage facility, as the country seeks solutions to a harsh winter ahead.
By Allister Thomas
09/06/2022, 9:05 pm Updated: 09/06/2022, 9:26 pm
© Centrica StorageRough gas storage
Centrica's Rough field

Centrica has submitted an application to reopen Rough, Britain’s largest gas storage facility, as the country seeks solutions to a harsh winter ahead.

The company confirmed to Energy Voice that it is in ongoing “exploratory discussions” with the UK Government about the options for the site off the east coast of England.

That includes an application for reopening to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

Centrica said it is assessing the role that Rough could play in the short to medium term as a methane storage site to support the UK’s energy independence.

Longer term, it believes the facility could play an important role in the hydrogen economy.

The NSTA website shows it has received applications for gas storage licences this month.

Earlier this month The Telegraph reported that plans were afoot to reopen the UK’s largest gas storage facility “within months”.

It’s thought plans to convert the site for hydrogen storage could cost £2bn.

The application comes as some six million households across the country reportedly face blackouts this winter, with the government drawing up plans for rationed electricity.

Restarting Rough, 18 miles off the Yorkshire coast, would allow Britain to store 10 days of supply.

Russia has been switching off supply to countries like Poland and Bulgaria, and with the winter ahead it is feared it may cut off other parts of Europe, further increasing demand and prices.

The UK Government has officially been saying that a gas shortage is unlikely, but experts have said reopening Rough could strengthen domestic supply.

Centrica shut down Rough in 2017 because it had become too expensive without that support – the site previously accounted for 70% of Britain’s natural gas storage capacity.

A key sticking point on reopening Rough is reportedly how the scheme will be paid for, with Centrica concerns that it will only be viable with state support.

Academics including Professor John Underhill of Aberdeen University have previously argued that the issue of storage “really needs to be centre stage” in the UK’s wider energy strategy.

