Industry veteran and Apollo founder joins Aberdeen’s PDi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Subsea

Industry veteran and Apollo founder joins Aberdeen’s PDi

By Hamish Penman
27/07/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 27/07/2023, 9:38 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by PDiAberdeen’s PDi has secured the services of industry veteran Jonathan D’Arcy in a major coup for the subsea engineering firm.
Jonathan D'Arcy, who launched Apollo in 2010, will join the team at PDi in August.

Aberdeen’s PDi has secured the services of industry stalwart Jonathan D’Arcy in a major coup for the subsea engineering firm.

A “very well-known and hugely respected figure” in the north-east, Mr D’Arcy will join the company as strategic consultant in August.

As the founder and former managing director of Apollo, he has been a key figure in the Aberdeen engineering consultancy space for several decades.

In his new role, Mr D’Arcy will aid PDi – or Project Development International – in its ambition to expand into new areas and markets.

Jonathan D'Arcy
Jonathan D’Arcy

“I have known PDi for many years and given their sound technical base, I’m delighted to support them with their ongoing growth in becoming a major engineering consultancy,” he said.

Mr D’Arcy will work alongside the firm’s newly formed senior leadership team to build on what is “already proving to be a bumper period of growth”.

In the first six months of the year alone PDi has doubled its revenue from 2022, as the company’s recent hiring spree yields results.

© Supplied by PDi
James Drummond and Kirstie Langan of PDi.

PDi’s managing director James Drummond said: “We are creating something very special at PDi and attracting the very best people who want to be part of an immensely enjoyable journey as we significantly grow the company. Appointments such as Jon underpin our growth with the rock solid assurance that our focus on quality and technical delivery remains unwavering.”

Strategic hires underpinning growth plan

India-based Tattva Group acquired PDi, which has a base on Gallowgate in Aberdeen city centre, in 2016, around 13 years after the consultancy was initially established.

Just after the turn of the year PDi’ top brass unveiled their ambitious five year strategy to grow the business tenfold, towards £50 million by 2028

At the time senior leadership underscored the importance of strategic hires in achieving the company’s goals.

Since then the firm has appointed Jinda Nelson, chairwoman of Decom Mission, as head of decommissioning, and James Rees as operations manager.

Mr D’Arcy’s decision to join PDi means he will be linking up once more with Kirstie Langan, the firm’s global business development director, formerly of Apollo.

Ms Langan said: “Having worked with Jon for several years in my previous company, I could not be more thrilled to have the opportunity to do so again. Jon brings such a wealth of experience, insight, energy and vitality and we feel very fortunate that he has chosen to join us on our journey here at PDi.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts