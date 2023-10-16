Fife based Oceaneering workers balloted on strike action after pay offer rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Subsea

Fife based Oceaneering workers balloted on strike action after pay offer rejected

By Energy Reporter
16/10/2023, 4:10 pm Updated: 16/10/2023, 4:15 pm
© Supplied by Kris Miller/DCT MediUnite Oceaneering Rosyth
Oceaneering site in Rosyth dockyard.

Around 90 union members working for Oceaneering in Fife will vote on taking strike action after rejecting a pay offer.

Unite the Union said 84% of workers at the Port of Rosyth rejected an offer from Oceaneering (NYSE: OII)of a 6% pay increase plus a one-off payment of £500.

Unite said the strike ballot opens on October 18 and closes on November 8.

Headquartered in Houston, with an office in Aberdeen, Oceaneering provides subsea engineering services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry.

Unite said its affected members are specialist process workers who manufacture umbilical cables to support various offshore oil and gas installations.

Union decries ‘massive real terms pay cut’

The pay dispute comes after the workers received a 1% pay increase in 2022, which Unite said represented a “massive real terms pay cut” due to inflation reaching 14%.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the union members at Oceaneering are highly skilled workers providing specialist products for the “obscenely lucrative” offshore sector.

“They are rightly demanding to have their pay boosted to help meet the cost of living crisis,” Ms Graham said.

unite north sea labour © PA
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham

“The Rosyth based workers will have Unite’s full support in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions at Oceaneering.”

Unite industrial officer Bob MacGregor said the offer made by Oceaneering did not address cost of living concerns.

“There are around 90 workers who suffered a massive real terms pay cut last year,” he said.

“The offer on the table from Oceaneering doesn’t get anywhere close to addressing this situation along with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“The company is also reporting that it is coming back into profit and our members are looking for a fair pay offer to reflect their skilled work.”

In July, Oceaneering forecast net income for 2023 to be in the range of $75 million to $90 million (£61.6 million to £73.9 million).

Oceaneering will report its third quarter results for 2023 on October 25.

Energy Voice contacted Oceaneering for comment.

