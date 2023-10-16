New HyNet partnership aiming to tackle green skills gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

New HyNet partnership aiming to tackle green skills gap

By Mathew Perry
16/10/2023, 4:31 pm
© Supplied by ShutterstockHydrogen storage cylinders
Hydrogen is set to play a major role in the decarbonisation process.

Industrial decarbonisation project HyNet has partnered with a local talent development initiative to address the region’s green skills gap.

A 2020 report by the National Grid found the UK energy sector needs to fill 400,000 roles by 2050 to meet current net zero targets.

This includes more than 60,000 jobs in the North West of England, where HyNet located.

The HyNet cluster project aims to transform industry in the region by replacing fossil fuel gas with low carbon hydrogen and carbon capture and storage from 2025.

Progressive Energy, the architect and coordinating partner of HyNet, has partnered with Agent Academy to investigate ways to get more young people interested in green energy careers.

HyNet partnership address green skills challenge

The partnership will see young people undertake a real-world marketing and communications challenge centred on HyNet.

Participants will conduct extensive research and engagement to propose recommendations to help attract prospective talent to emerging roles within HyNet and the wider net zero economy.

Agent Academy director Zoe Wallace said the marketing challenge aimed to prepare the region’s young talent for the “challenges of the net zero skills space”.

© Supplied by Agent Academy
Agent Academy programme participants.

“This is an incredible opportunity to ensure that young people understand and engage with the high value, green career opportunities in the North West,” she said.

Progressive Energy HyNet project manager Rachel Sutton said it was an opportunity to benefit from the “fresh perspectives and innovative ideas of new, creative marketing talent”.

“Young individuals today will become the driving force behind the HyNet project, shaping the future of the North West and North Wales,” Ms Sutton said.

“As the industrial heart of the UK, we are actively engaging with the next generation to secure our region’s success in a net-zero future.”

A recent report by Cogent Skills showed apprenticeship starts in engineering and manufacturing have fallen from over 75,000 in 2016, to just over 49,000 in 2021/22.

The report recommended developing a “science manufacturing careers outreach campaign to secure the future talent pipeline of both established and emerging low carbon industries”.

The number of green jobs in the UK fell by 3.5% between 2018 and 2020 to 526,000 and barely grew over a five-year period, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

