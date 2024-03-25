Verlume and SeaTwirl team up to electrify oil and gas assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Subsea

Verlume and SeaTwirl team up to electrify oil and gas assets

By Michael Behr
25/03/2024, 11:03 am
© Supplied by SeaTwirlThe two groups aim to enable combine their technologies as a solution to electrify offshore oil and gas assets
Aberdeen-based energy storage specialist Verlume has teamed up with Swedish vertical-axis wind turbine developer SeaTwirl to electrify offshore oil and gas assets and decarbonise the oil and gas industry.

The two groups signed a memorandum of understanding to identify and pursue potential opportunities to work together to use renewable power and seabed-based energy storage and intelligent energy management.

The aim is to enable commercial sales of bespoke systems using the companies’ combined technologies as a solution.

Verlume has previously been involved in the “Renewables for Subsea Power” (RSP) scheme. The project connected Verlume’s “Halo” underwater battery storage system to a wave device from Edinburgh-based Mocean, which provides power to an autonomous underwater vehicle.

Verlume chief executive officer Richard Knox said: “This MoU is a significant step forward for the decarbonisation of the offshore oil and gas industry and we are looking forward to beginning this collaborative working relationship with SeaTwirl.

“As a company, we have designed our subsea energy storage systems to be agnostic to any renewable power input and we believe that through integration with SeaTwirl’s unique floating wind power technology, we will jointly be able to provide large capacity systems for clean power delivery across a range of assets and use cases in the subsea environment.”

SeaTwirl CEO Johan Sandberg added: “We are excited to enter this MoU with an established partner like Verlume, a well-known brand in the offshore electrification market. I am convinced that our combined capabilities and technologies will push forward the decarbonisation of remote assets and prove that the hard-to-abate emissions can be reduced through new technology.

“At SeaTwirl, we look forward to continuing to develop this market through this MoU and to expand the possibilities of renewable offshore energy solutions.”

