Verlume and SeaTwirl team up to electrify oil and gas assets

Aberdeen-based energy storage specialist Verlume has teamed up with Swedish vertical-axis wind turbine developer SeaTwirl to electrify offshore oil and gas assets and decarbonise the oil and gas industry.

The two groups signed a memorandum of understanding to identify and pursue potential opportunities to work together to use renewable power and seabed-based energy storage and intelligent energy management.

The aim is to enable commercial sales of bespoke systems using the companies’ combined technologies as a solution.

Verlume has previously been involved in the “Renewables for Subsea Power” (RSP) scheme. The project connected Verlume’s “Halo” underwater battery storage system to a wave device from Edinburgh-based Mocean, which provides power to an autonomous underwater vehicle.

Verlume chief executive officer Richard Knox said: “This MoU is a significant step forward for the decarbonisation of the offshore oil and gas industry and we are looking forward to beginning this collaborative working relationship with SeaTwirl.

“As a company, we have designed our subsea energy storage systems to be agnostic to any renewable power input and we believe that through integration with SeaTwirl’s unique floating wind power technology, we will jointly be able to provide large capacity systems for clean power delivery across a range of assets and use cases in the subsea environment.”

SeaTwirl CEO Johan Sandberg added: “We are excited to enter this MoU with an established partner like Verlume, a well-known brand in the offshore electrification market. I am convinced that our combined capabilities and technologies will push forward the decarbonisation of remote assets and prove that the hard-to-abate emissions can be reduced through new technology.

“At SeaTwirl, we look forward to continuing to develop this market through this MoU and to expand the possibilities of renewable offshore energy solutions.”