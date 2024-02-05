Shell joins wave power subsea project off Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Shell joins wave power subsea project off Orkney

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
05/02/2024, 12:05 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by RSP / Verlumeshell wave power subsea
The Renewables for Subsea Power system.

Energy giant Shell has become the latest major firm to join an innovative wave power subsea project off Orkney.

The oil major follows several other key players including TotalEnergies, Harbour Energy and Baker Hughes in joining the £2m “Renewables for Subsea Power” (RSP) scheme.

Now close to the finish line of a 12-month test programme, RSP aims to power underwater projects – like subsea oil and gas tie-backs, or carbon capture and storage developments – using wave power, without the need for costly and carbon-intensive umbilical cables.

To do that, Edinburgh-based Mocean Energy’s “Blue X” wave energy converter is linked up with Aberdeen-based Verlume’s “Halo” underwater battery storage system.

Mocean commercial director Ian Crossland said: “Joining RSP offers Shell access to all data and results from the current test programme, alongside a feasibility assessment of the use of RSP technology at a location of their choice.”

Verlume’s Andy Martin said he is “proud of what has been achieved both technically and commercially to date, alongside the calibre of the industry partners that are involved”.

We want to be ‘default’ system for sector – Verlume CEO

shell subsea power © Supplied by Kami Thomson/ DCT
Richard Knox, CEO, Verlume.

Richard Knox, CEO of Verlume, hopes that the Halo and RSP system will become the “default” for parts of the offshore energy sector where it will be most critical, removing the need for tens – or even hundreds – of kilometres of cables.

The “criticality” of the RSP system varies, says Knox and some applications will take time to filter through to being used at scale.

“For example, doing carbon capture and project at the minute you could be laying a cable for 100 kilometres, and if anything were to happen that cable, you’ve got a single point of failure. So that’s quite fundamental.

“I think some of the really high critical ones (are) looking at potentially using the system as a backup. Our aspiration is in the future, once they get comfortable and have used it for 5-10 years then almost, just become the default, ‘why did we lay the cable in the first place?’.”

Other lower-risk, such as monitoring a decommissioned well, may start moving to “commercial-type applications” soon.

Moving to RSP has clear environmental benefits, including removing the need for fossil fuels-based power generation, and cut down on the environmental footprint and cost of vessel time.

“This way, everything is produced locally via a renewable source.

“You get rid of all the emissions in terms of operating whatever it is you’re operating on the seabed, and also the embedded emissions from installation.

“Laying a hundreds of km cable takes a lot of vessel time, whereas we can in a day or so drop something in the seabed and off it goes.”

What next for Renewables for Subsea Power?

As the £2m demonstrator project nears the end of its 12-month test run off Orkney, the options are now being weighed up for its next phase.

The team are looking for a window to take the equipment back and carry out an assessment.

The partners will next look at budget and the next phase, which may include taking the kit to a candidate site picked by the operators involved.

Next steps for Verlume

Aberdeen-headquartered Verlume is ramping up production of battery storage products, manufactured locally, with the aim of having a rental “fleet” towards year-end.

Verlume expects to increase its headcount of around  30 up to 40 by the end of the year and, depending on deployment of renewables projects, has projected increasing headcount to near a hundred in years to come.

The company, which is supported by the Scottish National Investment Bank, has built a strong order book for the next year, and is already in the process of planning out three-quarters of them.

Aside from that, it is working towards other projects including a docking site for autonomous underwater vehicles launched from Aberdeen South harbour to inspect offshore wind farms.

Established in 2013, and formerly known as EC-OG, the firm is shifting from prototype to commercial scale, and Knox recognises the importance of the SNIB in getting the firm there and the challenges for the energy supply chain to secure finance.

“It’s difficult I think. We’re fortunate in terms of what we want to do as a business lines up very well with the missions and aims of Scottish Enterprise and Scottish National Investment Bank.”

He adds that, to go from prototype to commercial, there’s a gap in financing as venture capital in Scotland comes in at around £5m, while private equity is coming in at £10m-north.

“That gap between £5m and £10m is where the SNIB are coming in – that area is the sums of money you need to go from prototype to commercial and there are not many places you can go to secure that funding.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts