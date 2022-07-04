Ithaca completes $1.5bn acquisition of Cambo operator Siccar Point Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Ithaca completes $1.5bn acquisition of Cambo operator Siccar Point Energy

Ithaca Energy has completed its acquisition of Cambo operator Siccar Point Energy.
By Allister Thomas
04/07/2022, 8:12 am Updated: 04/07/2022, 8:26 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Ithaca EnergyIthaca energy siccar point
Ithaca Energy chairman Gilad Myerson.

Ithaca Energy has completed its acquisition of Cambo operator Siccar Point Energy.

The deal, announced in April for just shy of $1.5 billion, sees Ithaca become one of the largest players in the UK North Sea.

It includes holdings in two of the largest untapped fields in UK waters: Siccar Point’s 70% operated stake in Cambo and its 20% non-operated holding in Rosebank.

Both projects, in the West of Shetland, are huge fields by UK standards, with Cambo being a key battleground for climate campaigners during COP26.

Ithaca, owned by Israel’s Delek Group, bought Chevron’s North Sea business in 2019, is continuing a run of acquisitions.

Announcing the Siccar Point deal in April, it said it will pay an upfront $1.1 billion, along with contingent payments totalling up to $360m.

Ithaca also said the Siccar Point team and the assets will all transfer to Ithaca on closing, doubling the latter’s recoverable reserves, and will support production of 80,000 – 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day through the next decade.

Alongside Cambo and Rosebank, Siccar Point also holds stakes in the BP Schiehallion (11.75%) and the Equinor Mariner (8.89%) fields, both in the top 10 producers in the UK.

Ithaca chairman Gilad Myerson said: “Completion of the acquisition of Siccar Point marks a key milestone in establishing Ithaca as a leading North Sea E&P company with significant production, material growth potential and a long-life cycle portfolio.

“We are excited about the future and welcome our new colleagues from Siccar Point”.

Both projects have been under the radar of climate protestors, while Rosebank in particular has had some question marks raised in relation to the windfall tax.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts