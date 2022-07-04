Capricorn boss defends Tullow merger plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Capricorn boss defends Tullow merger plans

Capricorn Energy head Simon Thomson has defended the company’s merger with Tullow Oil in an interview with the Sunday Times.
By Ed Reed
04/07/2022, 9:13 am
© Supplied by Capricorn EnergyCapricorn Energy chief executive Simon Thomson.
“This merger offers scale, co-ordination with our respective operations in Africa, potential growth and returns for our investors,” Thomson said. “There was no other deal that would give us focus and scale like this.”

A number of observers have expressed some reservations about the deal, saying the deal favours Tullow. Capricorn has a substantial cash pile, which will be welcomed by indebted Tullow.

In particular, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) expressed concerns on the merger. “In our capacity as a responsible investor, we have strong reservations about the proposed transaction,” LGIM said in a mid-June note.

It went on to say the deal would “increase the probability of the combined entity growing oil production”, potentially in higher cost basins. “We do not believe there are material synergies between the two companies, their strategies or their business models,” LGIM said.

LGIM is sceptical about the future of oil production, which is Tullow’s primary focus. Capricorn’s production, on the other hand, is around 85% gas.

The investor has a stake of just under 4% in Capricorn and around 1.7% in Tullow.

Thomson told the Sunday Times that the merger was a “good energy transition story”. Demand for oil and gas is likely to “remain for many years”, he said, noting the companies’ “excellent reputation for working to high regulatory and environmental standards”.

The companies have said they believe the merger will save around $50 million per year through synergies. Tullow shareholders will have 53% of the combined vote and Capricorn 47%.

Thomson will chair the integration steering committee as the companies merge, but will not have a further role. The companies set out their plans on June 1.

