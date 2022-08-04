Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Breaking: Equinor submits environmental statement for £4.5bn Rosebank field

Equinor (OSLO:EQNR) has submitted a key document in relation to the Rosebank development, allaying fears it was considering ditching the £4.5 billion project.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
04/08/2022, 3:02 pm Updated: 04/08/2022, 4:19 pm
The environmental statement (ES), outlining how the Norwegian energy giant intends to progress the multi-million barrel West of Shetland field, has been lodged with Westminster.

The documents – which were subsequently removed from the government website – report the results of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project.

The Oslo-listed firm plans to deliver the field, one of the largest untapped discoveries in UK waters, in two phases, with first oil targeted at the end of 2026

The first stage comprises drilling four production and three water injection wells.

Subject to more information cropping up, the second phase will involve drilling up to a further three production and two water injection wells.

Rosebank, which was first discovered in 2004, will be hooked up to the Knarr floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) vessel.

A deal to use the ship has already been struck with owner Altera Infrastructure.

Equinor says be reusing the ship, rather than going with a new-build, it will significantly reduce emissions and lower the cost of development.

New flowlines will be used to connect Knarr to Rosebank, with gas being exported via new line to the existing West of Shetland Pipeline Systems (WOSPS) and oil offloaded using tankers.

Now that the ES has been submitted, that ball is in the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning’s (OPRED) court, and consent must be given before development can begin.

Arne Gurtner, senior vice president for UK and Ireland offshore at Equinor, said: “Progress on the project depends on the regulatory processes. We are open about that and we have done considerable work, internally, with our partners and with the supply chain, to ensure that we deliver to the expectations.”

There had been concerns that Equinor was considering walking away from the field, particularly in the wake of the UK Government’s energy profits levy, though it repeatedly dismissed speculation.

According to some estimates, Rosebank contains around 300 million barrels of oil recoverable.

At its peak, Equinor expects production to be around 70,000 barrels of oil per day.

The project is located near to the controversial Cambo field, and its likely it too will become a target for environmental groups that want to bring an end to North Sea oil and gas.

As operator, Equinor has a 40% stake in Rosebank, while Suncor Energy and Ithaca Energy hold 40% and 20% respectively.

So far the field, which is located in deep waters with harsh weather conditions, has proved a tough nut to crack, and a final investment decision on the scheme has repeatedly been delayed.

It is now expected in the first quarter of next year.

Despite the challenges, Mr Gurtner is optimistic that by reusing assets, Equinor will be able to deliver first oil on time.

He said: “The 2026 date is part of our discussions with the North Sea Transition Authority and it has been since we entered the licence in 2019.

“It has been enabled through the reuse case of the Knarr FPSO – that allows us to deliver on our timelines for Rosbeank.”

