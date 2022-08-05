Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Equinor will pay £834m less in tax if Rosebank is approved, campaigners argue

An environmental group is claiming Equinor will pay millions of pounds less in tax if the North Sea Rosebank field gets the go ahead.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
05/08/2022, 2:27 pm Updated: 05/08/2022, 7:36 pm
Equinor

Uplift says approval of the project will result in the Norwegian energy giant contributing up to £824 million less to the Treasury due to the investment relief  included as part of the energy profits levy.

That would deliver a “massive hit” to the UK Government’s efforts to help hard up households deal with rising energy bills and the wider cost-of-living crisis, the group claimed.

It also accused Westminster of handing cash to “one of the richest petro states in the world”, with the Norwegian Government holding a majority stake in the Oslo-listed firm (OSLO:EQNR).

Tessa Khan, director of Uplift, said: “This government is effectively handing over at least half a billion to the Norwegian government, which has a sovereign wealth fund worth trillions, while the UK faces a prolonged recession and millions of British families are being pushed into poverty from soaring energy bills.

Tessa Khan

“Rosebank will mean a massive transfer of wealth from the British people to one of the richest petro states in the world.

“Approving Rosebank would be a total betrayal of both the government’s climate goals and the British public who face a severe recession while oil and gas companies make outrageous profits.”

Equinor has been contacted for comment.

Energy profits levy

UK Government announced a windfall tax on oil and gas producers earlier this year in order to raise funds to deliver support for families struggling with the rise in energy bills.

It is thought the decision to up the headline rate of tax on companies by 25%, taking it to 65% in total, could raise around £5 billion.

Equinor’s Rosebank, which will use the Knarr FPSO.

As a carrot for industry, it also increased the rate of investment relief, meaning companies can lower their bills by spending on North Sea oil and gas projects.

The ball is rolling

Fresh from posting H1 pre-tax profits just shy of $37 billion last month, Equinor lodged an environmental statement for Rosebank.

Approval from the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) is needed before the project can move to the next stage.

Rosebank, around 80 miles north-west of Shetland, is among the UK’s largest untapped discoveries, with reserves though to be in excess of 300 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

If green lit, it is projected to deliver up to 1,600 direct, full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs.

Equinor also expects to invest more than £8 billion across the life of the project, the line share of which will be spent in the UK.

OEUK’s Market Intelligence Manager Ross Dornan<br />(Photo: Newsline Media)

Ross Dornan, trade body Offshore Energies UK’s energy market intelligence manager, said: “Rosebank is an exciting development that could set new standards for the UK offshore industry in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The electrification of oil and gas production is a vital step in meeting the industry’s commitment to cutting emissions by 50% by 2030.”

Deirdre Michie, OEUK’s chief executive, said: “The development of Rosebank will benefit UK energy security and the whole Scottish economy.

“In human terms it will generate many hundreds of jobs, support training and boost the development of the regional supply chain. The people employed in this project will also develop engineering and other skills essential for the expansion of offshore wind and other low-carbon energies.”

