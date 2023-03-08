Foinaven divestment to BP a win-win for both sides, says Viaro boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Foinaven divestment to BP a win-win for both sides, says Viaro boss

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
08/03/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
The Foinaven FPSO

Viaro Energy has explained its decision to offload its interest in a West of Shetland field, thought to still hold vast oil reserves.

Chief executive of the independent, Francesco Mazzagatti, described the deal to sell its stake in Foinaven to BP (LON: BP) as a “very good transaction for both parties”.

He also underlined the maturity of the field, as well as uncertainty over whether it would be redeveloped, as the key drivers behind the decision to divest the 28% non-operated stake.

BP agreed to acquire Viaro’s Foinaven interest in 2021, which it in turn had bought from RockRose Energy in 2020.

The deal, which also included Viaro’s 43% in the Foinaven East field, took the supermajor’s holding in the field to 100%.

In the run up to the deal, the namesake FPSO that produce Foinaven had been at the centre of a string of health and safety issues, including cracks in the ship’s hull.

A few months later, the vessel left the field for Hunterston on the east coast of Scotland – it is currently being decommissioned in Denmark.

Foinaven FPSO © Luigi Gioretti
The Foinaven FPSO leaving Hunterston for Denmark.

Speaking following Viaro’s acquisition of Spark Exploration last week, Mr Mazzagatti said: “Foinaven’s a mature asset and we didn’t know whether it was going to be redeveloped or not because there wasn’t a clear strategy.

“We went to BP and asked if they’d like to buy the stake from us, and it turned out to be a very good transaction for both parties.”

Foinaven was the first field west of Shetland to begin production, in 1997, and while the FPSO has left the field, most expect it to be redeveloped, either by BP or a new owner.

Estimates place Foinaven’s remaining reserves at 200 million barrels of oil, and analysts have suggested an independent could make a move for the asset.

But while the first windfall tax may have made the field more attractive, the energy profits levy (EPL) increase, announced in November, may do the opposite.

Talking about the policy more generally, Mr Mazzagatti said: “The EPL was not welcome to us, or the other North Sea operators, at all.

“We have faith that the common sense of politicians will prevail, and eventually they will fix the windfall tax. Right now, commodity prices are not that high, so we hope that the government will review the tax regime and bring back a normal situation, or at least a price floor in the policy.”

