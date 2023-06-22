Equinor’s Rosebank oilfield approval expected within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Equinor’s Rosebank oilfield approval expected within weeks

A look ahead to Rosebank's approval and the process to getting there.
By Allister Thomas
22/06/2023, 12:44 pm Updated: 22/06/2023, 1:02 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Altera Infrastructurrosebank
Equinor will use the Knarr FPSO to produce Rosebank

Approval of the Rosebank oilfield is expected within the next two weeks, Energy Voice understands.

The Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) development in the West of Shetland is the largest untapped resource in UK waters and has become a climate battleground for campaigners.

Projected to produce 300 million barrels of oil, the field is due to achieve first production in 2027.

Getting approved

Approval needs to come from the UK’s two offshore development regulators: OPRED and the NSTA.

Environmental regulator OPRED (Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning) first needs to approve the environmental statement, submitted by operator Equinor.

This needs to take place for the NSTA (North Sea Transition Authority) to be cleared to approve the field development plan and thereby provide Equinor with development and production consents.

This will, in turn, allow Equinor and its partners to proceed to a key final investment decision (FID).

According to an NSTA guidance document, the regulator “will usually aim to complete its review of the final submitted application for consent and FDP within one month”.

It is possible, between that gap, for Energy Secretary Grant Shapps to step in, but this would be highly unusual – OPRED sits within his own Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

On Harbour Energy’s recent Talbot field sanction, the UK Government waited until both regulators had granted consents before making a public announcement.

That could mean the news comes first from operator Equinor as the consent is communicated to it.

At the start of this month, Rosebank partner Ithaca Energy (LON: ITHconfirmed that approval was still on OPRED’s desk.

Rosebank

Equinor says the development will see £8.1bn of direct investment, £6.3bn of which “is likely to be invested in UK-based businesses“.

The firm says more than 1,600 jobs are expected to be employed at the height of construction in Q2 2025. An average of 450 jobs are expected across the life of the field.

Climate activists meanwhile say the UK doesn’t need Rosebank’s oil, the majority of which will be exported on the global market.

Industry figures have meanwhile pointed to the UK’s continued reliance on oil products, and that exports overseas are due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.

Electrification and emissions

Equinor Rosebank © Supplied by Uplift/Angela Christ
Campaigners held a candlelit ‘vigil’ at the Norwegian Embassy in February in protest against Equinor.

According to the Equinor environmental statement, Rosebank will, on average, emit 165 kilotonnes of CO2 per year – that’s around 1.6% of the annual emissions of the UK offshore sector, compared to North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) figures.

The intensity of Rosebank’s emissions – how much CO2 it produces per barrel – will depend greatly on electrification of the floating production unit (FPSO).

That’s a process of replacing power, typically supplied from gas-fired generators, with clean electricity via cable from shore or a link to a wind farm.

Equinor says, with Rosebank electrified, it will have emissions of 3 kg of CO2 per barrel, “one of the lowest ever CO2 footprints” in UK waters, compared to a sector average of 20 kg per barrel.

However, if it isn’t electrified, Rosebank will emit four times as much at 12 kg of CO2 per barrel of oil produced.

Work to be done

Although Equinor has experience of electrification in Norway, no oil and gas developments in the UK have been electrified.

Equinor says it will invest £80m to ensure the FPSO can be converted, and it is hoped Rosebank will unlock electrification across the region.

Under the UK windfall tax legislation, Equinor will be eligible for a government subsidy to deliver electrification.

The project is planned to be delivered in two phases. The first will see four production and three water injection wells drilled (to boost production). The second, subject to learnings, will see another three production wells added with two water injection wells to boost production.

