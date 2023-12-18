Production restarted at Shetland Gas Plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Production restarted at Shetland Gas Plant

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
18/12/2023, 7:39 am Updated: 18/12/2023, 7:40 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by TotalEnergiesshetland gas plant
TotalEnergies' Shetland Gas Plant was shutdown for nearly two weeks.

Production has resumed at the Shetland Gas Plant nearly two weeks after an outage brought the facility to a standstill.

Kistos Plc (AIM: KIST), a minority stakeholder in the plant, said it restarted the export of gas on December 16 following a repair to heating systems.

Executive chairman Andrew Austin said: “We would like to thank the teams at TotalEnergies for their swift and highly professional approach to this incident, both in the immediate response, and then the subsequent investigation and implementation of the engineering works to successfully ensure the plant was safely restarted and back to full production.”

Operator TotalEnergies has been asked to comment.

The Shetland Gas Plant was shutdown on December 4 after an element of the “heating medium system” failed and caused the release of steam from the site.

Accounting for around 8% of the UK’s total gas, the plant opened in 2016 to facilitate supplies from the West of Shetland; in particular TotalEnergies’ Laggan-Tormore discovery.

The £3.5billion project took five years to complete, and designed to process 500 million cubic feet of gas a day.

Kistos completed a deal in July 2022 for 20% of the Greater Laggan Area from TotalEnergies, including the Shetland Gas Plant.

The Greater Laggan Area comprises the Laggan, Tormore, Glenlivet, Edradour and Glendronach fields, located around 86 miles west of the Shetland Islands.

