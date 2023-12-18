Production restarted at Shetland Gas Plant

Production has resumed at the Shetland Gas Plant nearly two weeks after an outage brought the facility to a standstill.

Kistos Plc (AIM: KIST), a minority stakeholder in the plant, said it restarted the export of gas on December 16 following a repair to heating systems.

Executive chairman Andrew Austin said: “We would like to thank the teams at TotalEnergies for their swift and highly professional approach to this incident, both in the immediate response, and then the subsequent investigation and implementation of the engineering works to successfully ensure the plant was safely restarted and back to full production.”

Operator TotalEnergies has been asked to comment.

The Shetland Gas Plant was shutdown on December 4 after an element of the “heating medium system” failed and caused the release of steam from the site.

Accounting for around 8% of the UK’s total gas, the plant opened in 2016 to facilitate supplies from the West of Shetland; in particular TotalEnergies’ Laggan-Tormore discovery.

The £3.5billion project took five years to complete, and designed to process 500 million cubic feet of gas a day.

Kistos completed a deal in July 2022 for 20% of the Greater Laggan Area from TotalEnergies, including the Shetland Gas Plant.

The Greater Laggan Area comprises the Laggan, Tormore, Glenlivet, Edradour and Glendronach fields, located around 86 miles west of the Shetland Islands.