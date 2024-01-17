‘Far reaching’ Russian sanctions drawn out in Harbour Energy and Shell case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

‘Far reaching’ Russian sanctions drawn out in Harbour Energy and Shell case

By Allister Thomas
17/01/2024, 7:00 am
© BPshell harbour energy
Shell and Harbour have been in dispute over the sale of oil from the Clair (Clair Ridge platform pictured) and Schiehallion fields.

Harbour Energy’s legal team has said their recent court case against Shell has underscored the “far reaching” impact of sanctions on Russia.

Bracewell represented London-listed Harbour (LON: HBR) in the English High Court in a contract dispute over the sale of oil from the West of Shetland to Shell’s trading arm (LON: SHEL).

“The impact of the sanctions imposed on Russia has been far-reaching,” said Bracewell in a blog post following the ruling last month.

“Here they have affected the pricing of an agreement between two English companies for the sale of North Sea crude oil, triggering an expert determination process.”

Harbour and Shell’s agreement on the sale of oil from the Clair and Schiehallion fields was partly calculated by the price of Urals crude from Russia.

The introduction of European sanctions on Russia in 2022 brought the price mechanism in dispute, and a referee had to be nominated to develop a new calculation based on another fuel source.

Harbour and Shell each accused the other of trying to influence the referee’s powers for their own benefit in creating a new deal.

However, the judge decided not to intervene, noting there was “no evidence” the referee would apply powers to widely or narrowly, and that giving a ruling would create “danger” of restricting the new deal being determined.

The judge sided with Harbour in saying the scope of the referee’s powers were as set out in the original contract.

Bracewell said the ruling was a “useful reminder of how contractual provisions referring disputes to an expert should be interpreted and applied and when the court will intervene in the process”.

They added: “In this decision, the court has confirmed that it will not usually intervene in an expert determination process and will not re-write the terms of the dispute resolution mechanism.

“If a contract provides for a matter to be determined by an expert, then that is what should happen and, in most cases, no further guidance or instruction is required.”

Harbour Energy and Shell are now taking next steps via the London Court of International Arbitration.

