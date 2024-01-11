Shell and Harbour Energy in court over West of Shetland oil sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Shell and Harbour Energy in court over West of Shetland oil sale

By Allister Thomas
11/01/2024, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by BPShell harbour court
Shell and Harbour have been in dispute over the sale of oil from the Clair and Schiehallion fields. The Glen Lyon FPSO (pic) serves the latter.

A pair of the North Sea’s largest oil and gas operators have gone to court over a contract spat brought on by European sanctions against Russia.

Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) and Shell (LON: SHEL) have been locked in dispute for more than a year over the sale of oil from the Clair and Schiehallion fields in the West of Shetland to Shell’s trading arm.

First agreed in 2019, the deal has a price calculation which is partly based on the value of Urals Crude, the main grade of oil exported from Russia.

However that broke down in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting international sanctions.

Shell and Harbour Energy had to appoint a referee to come up with a new calculation based on an alternative fuel source, and each accused the other in the English High Court of trying to influence the referee’s powers for their own benefit in creating a new deal.

harbour shell court
Harbour Energy offices at Hill of Rubislaw, Aberdeen. Wullie Marr

Judge Nigel Cooper KC said the pair are “sophisticated commercial operators” and didn’t give any guidance to the referee save one concession, as requested by Harbour, that the scope of the referee’s powers were as set out in the original contract. 

Otherwise, he said there is “no evidence” to suggest the referee would apply his powers too widely or narrowly, as the pair suggest, and giving another ruling would create “danger” of inadvertently restricting the new deal being determined.

Shell and Harbour Energy have appointed a referee via the London Court of International Arbitration and are now taking next steps.

A Harbour Energy spokesperson said: “We were pleased that the court granted judgment in our favour on this issue and we look forward to fully resolving this matter as soon as possible.”

Shell declined to comment.

Harbour owns a 7.5% stake in Clair, the largest accumulation of oi land gas in Western Europe, and 10% in Schiehallion – both of which are operated by BP which is not part of the dispute.

The London-listed independent has grown to become the largest producer in the UK sector through a spate of deals with Shell, ConocoPhillips and the reverse takeover of Premier Oil.

Last month the firm unveiled a $11.2bn deal which will see it acquire most of the global portfolio of Germany’s Wintershall DEA. 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts