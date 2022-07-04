Norway well slot – Five exploration wells spudded with varying success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway well slot – Five exploration wells spudded with varying success

As of 23 June, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are four exploration wells active, two in the Northern North Sea and two in the Norwegian Sea. Since the last report, five exploration well programs have completed, with three of the wells being successful. The Slagugle appraisal well was P&A in April, with no results released until May when it was reported as a dry well.
By Stephen Coomber, Westwood Global Energy
04/07/2022, 7:00 am
North Sea

The Equinor-operated 30/3-11 S Poseidon well was spudded, on 21 June with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. It is a high impact exploration well targeting Middle Jurassic Brent Group HPHT reservoir with pre-drill resources of 156 mmboe.

The 31/4-A-13 C Brage South well was spudded from the Brage platform on 10 June by operator Wintershall Dea. The well is targeting an un-drilled Brent fault block. The targets include Middle Jurassic to Upper Triassic reservoirs, with pre-drill resources of 4 – 30 mmboe.

Aker BP completed the 2/8-19 Overly well on 25 May, after spudding on 4 May with the Maersk Invincible jack-up rig. The well was a play opener but was P&A as a minor oil and gas discovery, with post-drill resources of 3.8 – 12.0 mmboe.

Equinor completed the high impact HPHT 34/9-1 S Cambozola well on 19 June, after spudding on 11 April with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well targeted the Lower Cretaceous Intra-Sola Formation play. The well encountered the target, but there were no effective reservoir sandstones present, and was P&A dry.

Norwegian Sea

The ConocoPhillips-operated 6306/3-2 Bounty well spudded on 15 June, with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well is targeting the Upper Jurassic Rogn Formation with pre-drill resources of 18 – 153 – 665 mmboe.

Aker BP spudded the 6507/2-6 Storjo East well on 25 May, with the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-sub. The primary target is the Middle Jurassic Garn Formation, with upside in the underlying Lower Jurassic and Upper Cretaceous. Pre-drill resources are 16 – 45 mmboe.

ConocoPhillips completed the 6507/4-3 S Peder well on 13 June, after spudding on 28 April with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well targeted gas condensate in Turonian Lange Formation turbidites and was P&A as a minor gas discovery, with resources of <0.6 mmboe (4 bcf).

Equinor completed the 6305/5-C-3 H Ormen Lange Deep exploration well on 9 June, after spudding on 18 February with the Transocean Barents. The well targeted sandstones in the Lysing Formation and Lange Formation, beneath the Paleocene Ormen Lange gas field. The well encountered low permeability siltstones with thin sandstone layers in both formations and was P&A dry.

Barents Sea

Equinor completed the 7220/8-3 Skavl Stø well on 7 June, after spudding on 16 April with the Transocean Enabler semi-sub. The well was P&A as a minor oil and gas discovery in the Stø Formation target, with resource estimates of 5 – 10 mmboe.

Tags

