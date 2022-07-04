Norway well slot – Five exploration wells spudded with varying success

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

As of 23 June, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are four exploration wells active, two in the Northern North Sea and two in the Norwegian Sea. Since the last report, five exploration well programs have completed, with three of the wells being successful. The Slagugle appraisal well was P&A in April, with no results released until May when it was reported as a dry well.

North Sea

The Equinor-operated 30/3-11 S Poseidon well was spudded, on 21 June with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. It is a high impact exploration well targeting Middle Jurassic Brent Group HPHT reservoir with pre-drill resources of 156 mmboe.

The 31/4-A-13 C Brage South well was spudded from the Brage platform on 10 June by operator Wintershall Dea. The well is targeting an un-drilled Brent fault block. The targets include Middle Jurassic to Upper Triassic reservoirs, with pre-drill resources of 4 – 30 mmboe.

Aker BP completed the 2/8-19 Overly well on 25 May, after spudding on 4 May with the Maersk Invincible jack-up rig. The well was a play opener but was P&A as a minor oil and gas discovery, with post-drill resources of 3.8 – 12.0 mmboe.

Equinor completed the high impact HPHT 34/9-1 S Cambozola well on 19 June, after spudding on 11 April with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well targeted the Lower Cretaceous Intra-Sola Formation play. The well encountered the target, but there were no effective reservoir sandstones present, and was P&A dry.

Norwegian Sea

The ConocoPhillips-operated 6306/3-2 Bounty well spudded on 15 June, with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well is targeting the Upper Jurassic Rogn Formation with pre-drill resources of 18 – 153 – 665 mmboe.

Aker BP spudded the 6507/2-6 Storjo East well on 25 May, with the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-sub. The primary target is the Middle Jurassic Garn Formation, with upside in the underlying Lower Jurassic and Upper Cretaceous. Pre-drill resources are 16 – 45 mmboe.

ConocoPhillips completed the 6507/4-3 S Peder well on 13 June, after spudding on 28 April with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well targeted gas condensate in Turonian Lange Formation turbidites and was P&A as a minor gas discovery, with resources of <0.6 mmboe (4 bcf).

Equinor completed the 6305/5-C-3 H Ormen Lange Deep exploration well on 9 June, after spudding on 18 February with the Transocean Barents. The well targeted sandstones in the Lysing Formation and Lange Formation, beneath the Paleocene Ormen Lange gas field. The well encountered low permeability siltstones with thin sandstone layers in both formations and was P&A dry.

Barents Sea

Equinor completed the 7220/8-3 Skavl Stø well on 7 June, after spudding on 16 April with the Transocean Enabler semi-sub. The well was P&A as a minor oil and gas discovery in the Stø Formation target, with resource estimates of 5 – 10 mmboe.