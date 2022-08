Something went wrong - please try again later.

Well-Safe Solutions has named Spirit Energy as the operator for its inaugural contract for its new Defender rig in the North Sea.

The decommissioning specialist announced a 14-well contract for the Well-Safe Defender rig back in July, however the customer was undisclosed.

At a packed well P&A event in Aberdeen today, strategy and business development director Chris Hay gave further details on the contract.