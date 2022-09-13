ConocoPhillips North Sea wildcat oil well proves fruitless

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

ConocoPhillips North Sea wildcat oil well proves fruitless

Operator ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Skandinavia has concluded the spudding of a wildcat well in the Norwegian North Sea.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
13/09/2022, 10:28 am Updated: 13/09/2022, 10:29 am
© Supplied by TransoceanConocoPhillips North Sea well
Drilling took place using the Transocean Norge drilling facility, in the production licence 782 S, about 19 miles north-west of the Var Energi-operated Balder field.

The objective of the 25/7-10 well, around 125m west of Stavanger, was to prove petroleum in Upper Jurassic reservoir rocks.

Thin sandstone layers, totalling about 14 metres in the Draupne Formation, were uncovered with poor reservoir quality, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

Oil was collected from an isolated sandstone layer with limited extension, meaning there are no recoverable resources.

In the Heather Formation, the well encountered 29 metres of sandstone, again with poor reservoir quality.

As such the well has been classified as dry.

The licensees will assess the result from the well as regards further prospectivity in the production licence.

This is the second well in production licence 782 S, which was awarded in 2014.

Well 25/7-10 was drilled to a vertical depth of 4470 metres below sea level, and was terminated in the Heather Formation in the Middle Jurassic – it has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Water depth at the site is 127 metres.

ConocoPhillips recently received approval from UK and Norwegian authorities for a £1 billion cross-border field in the North Sea.

The New York-listed oil giant submitted plans for Tommeliten A, a subsea tieback to the Ekofisk platform around 15 miles away, in November.

ConocoPhillips said the North Sea development will have total capital investments of 13 billion NOK (£1bn), with Tommeliten A expected to deliver resources of 80 – 180 million barrels of oil equivalent.

It previously claimed the development will enable around 5,000 jobs, adding that the field will “unlock production of new resources” and “further strengthen the Ekofisk legacy and future”.

Earlier this year ConocoPhillips was granted licence extensions by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy in Norway for the Greater Ekofisk Area from 2028 to 2049.

