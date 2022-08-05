Suncor sells to Sval in Norway exit, UK deal in works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Suncor sells to Sval in Norway exit, UK deal in works

Sval Energi has signed an agreement to acquire Suncor Energy’s Norwegian business, as the Canadian group looks also to sell off its UK assets amid a pull back from the North Sea.
By Andrew Dykes
05/08/2022, 11:15 am Updated: 05/08/2022, 12:22 pm
An artist's rendering of the Fenja development.

In quarterly earnings filed on Thursday, Suncor (NYSE:SU) said it had agreed a C$410 million ($318m) deal to sell its exploration and production (E&P) assets in Norway, with Sval confirmed as the buyer on Friday morning.

In addition, Suncor said that based on interest in its UK assets, it has “commenced a sale process for its entire UK E&P portfolio”, though it did not disclose a deal value or name any potential buyers.

The Norwegian transaction covers a suite of licences and assets across the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including Suncor’s 17.5% stake in the Fenja field (PL 586), 30% share in the Oda field (PL 405) and eight further licenses.

HitecVision-backed Sval said the acquisition would add an average of approximately 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in daily production and 19 million boe in reserves to its portfolio.

The sale is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, with an effective date of March 1, 2022.

The employees of Suncor Energy Norge will also be transferred to Sval, in accordance with the Norwegian Working Environment Act.

It continues a string of recent transactions for Sval, including its acquisition of Spirit Energy Norway and ownership in the Martin Linge and Ekofisk fields, the latter two still subject to regulatory approvals.

The company says it is “on course” to reach its goal of 100,000 boepd production in 2023.

Sval CEO Nikolai Lyngø said: “This transaction represents another step on our growth journey. We already have a capable team in place and look forward to welcoming new colleagues from Suncor’s Norway team – they will strengthen us even further.

“The Norwegian Continental Shelf is still attractive, and we are building a strong cash-generating business in Norway with producing assets, future developments, and exciting exploration opportunities. We are executing our strategy and transforming into a significant player on the Norwegian Shelf.”

In the UK, Suncor holds a 29.9% interest in the Buzzard field in the central North Sea, which delivers more than 22,000 bpd net to the company.

It also has a 40% stake in the pre-final investment decision (FID) Rosebank development, for which operator Equinor filed key environmental paperwork just yesterday.

The company had reportedly weighed the sale of some Norwegian and UK assets back in 2020, later settling a £240m deal with EnQuest in February 2021 to offload a 26.9% stake in the North Sea’s Golden Eagle field.

Another sale process, covering Suncor’s wind and solar assets, is also reportedly progressing with a deal expected to close “early in 2023.

