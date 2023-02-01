Equinor and Var Energi walk away from Norwegian ammonia project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor and Var Energi walk away from Norwegian ammonia project

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
01/02/2023, 7:26 am Updated: 01/02/2023, 8:48 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Equinor var energi ammonia
The Hammerfest LNG plant. (Photo: Helge Hansen / Equinor ASA)

Equinor and Var Energi have opted not to progress with an ammonia production project after a cooperation agreement expired.

Instead, operator Horisont Energi will forge ahead with the Barents Blue concept alongside new partner Fertiberia.

The scheme aims to make ammonia from natural gas from the Barents Sea, capture the CO2 and store it under the seabed.

The Polaris CO2 storage solution was selected as the CCS solution for the Barents Blue project – the two initiative share the same partners.

As a result, Equinor decided not to take any further part in the Polaris project.

Grete Tveit, senior vice president for low carbon solutions in Equinor, said: “We are pleased to see that Horisont Energi will continue to mature the Barents Blue project with a new partner and build on the progress and experiences from our partnership.

“I wish to thank the Barents Blue operator Horisont Energi and our partner Vår Energi for the collaboration we have had in the project.”

Equinor says it remains positive to explore gas supply solutions from Hammerfest LNG to the Barents Blue project following the changes in the

Var Energi meanwhile has stressed that its decision to walk away from Barents Blue will not impact its position in the Barents Sea, and the work to find a comprehensive gas export solution continues.

In recent years, the operator has investigated various alternatives for exporting the gas resources discovered in Alke and Goliat, west of Hammerfest.

The company decided to join the Barents Blue collaboration project in 2021, following efforts initiated by Equinor and Horisont Energi to establish an ammonia factory in Hammerfest, including CO2 capture and storage.

The purpose was to explore tie-in of the Alke and Goliat gas resources to the scheme, while also contributing to a more comprehensive solution for the region overall.

The partnership has worked actively to reach a concept decision, but the overall situation has led to the decision to seek other solutions, Var Energi said.

The company’s EVP for project development and SCM, Atle Reinseth said: “We have great faith in the Barents Sea as a petroleum province. However, after thorough assessment of the project and our overall portfolio, we have concluded that it is no longer appropriate to proceed with the Barents Blue concept.

“Development of the proven resources in the region, including Goliat, Alke and Lupa, will require an export solution with greater capacity than what we deem realistic within the scope of the project. We would like to thank Equinor and Horisont Energi for the collaboration and wish the operator all the best in further maturing Barents Blue.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts